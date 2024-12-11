Edmund J. Schmidt’s New Book, "A Clearing in the Bighorns," Follows a Veteran Who, After Losing Everything, Finds Himself Protecting Two Strangers at His Isolated Cabin
Loveland, CO, December 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Edmund J. Schmidt, a veteran who holds a J. D. from the University of Wyoming College of Law and plays guitar and sings in a band called The Law North of Crow Creek, has completed his most recent book, “A Clearing in the Bighorns”: a powerful and gripping thriller that centers around a Vietnam veteran who, after losing his family and everything important to him, resigns himself to a life of solitude in his hunter’s cabin. But when two strangers show up on his doorstep seeking protection from a group of crazed worshipers, he’ll have to make the choice to help his fellow man or leave them to the figurative, and literal, wolves.
“Tully Davis returned from the horrors of Vietnam a broken man, both physically and mentally,” writes Schmidt. “Nurtured back to health by Sarah, his loving wife, the couple created a thriving family, a beautiful home in the hills of San Diego, and a highly successful business. But in the turbulent nineties, the US suffered a catastrophic collapse of the banking system, which, in turn, resulted in class warfare and the complete breakdown of law and order across the nation. Tully lost it all—his home, business, and worst of all, Sarah and their two beautiful boys.
“Consumed with grief and rage, he embarked on a desperate and hazardous return to an impregnable hunter’s cabin he had constructed years before in the Bighorn Mountains of Wyoming. Using the survival skills he had learned in the jungles of Vietnam, Tully lived off the land and avoided all human contact. That is, until a chance encounter with a grievously wounded old man and his teenage granddaughter thrust him into a position he had studiously avoided—helping them escape from a crazed fire-and-brimstone preacher named Jonah and his cult of fanatical worshippers. These murderous thugs were hellbent on killing the old man, his granddaughter, and the man protecting them. Dragging the old man behind him on a makeshift travois had pushed Tully to the point of exhaustion. Worse yet, he had sighted equally ominous predators in the wood line—a pack of ravenous timber wolves who were stalking them in search of their next meal.”
Published by Fulton Books, Edmund J. Schmidt’s book will transport readers as they follow along on Tully’s journey from losing everything to finding a purpose worth fighting for once more. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “A Clearing in the Bighorns” is sure to leave readers spellbound and on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, leaving a lasting impression long after the epic conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase “A Clearing in the Bighorns” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
