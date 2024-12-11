Dr. Diana Sorrentino’s New Book, "Transgender Families," is a Powerful Guide Designed to Help Readers Better Understand the Experiences of Their Transgender Loved Ones
Allentown, PA, December 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Dr. Diana Sorrentino, a nationally recognized subject matter expert on gender diversity and being transgender, has completed her most recent book, “Transgender Families”: an enlightening read designed to help provide the tools and information required for family members to better understand gender diversity and transgenderism in order to support their transgender loved ones.
With doctoral degrees in sociology and psychology, author Dr. Diana Sorrentino, PhD provides counseling, mentorship, and support for gender diverse, transgender individuals and their families, as well as providing professional development educational programs and clinical support for the medical and behavioral health care professionals delivering gender-affirming care to these individuals. Supplementing her studies in sociology and psychology, Dr. Sorrentino has been studying, researching, and delivering professional development training on gender diversity, in addition to working with the LGBTQ+ community and their health care providers, for more than thirty-four years.
Beyond her direct work with individuals, clinicians, and health care professionals, Dr. Sorrentino designs, develops, and delivers gender diverse, transgender, and LGBTQ+ professional educational development programs for medical and behavioral health care professionals through seminars, workshops, in-service training, as well as through her series of educational podcasts.
“This book has been developed specifically for parents, partners, and the family members of a transgender loved one to validate their emotional experiences and the challenges they and their loved one will be facing,” writes Dr. Sorrentino. “They will also require reliable information, access to educational resources, and the emotional support they will need to address and manage the challenges they will be presented with.
“Why is this book important? This book is important because parents and family members will become unsuspecting participants in a transgender family member’s journey of exploration and growth without warning, knowledge, or even the slightest understanding of what it means for an individual to be gender diverse or transgender.
“That lack of knowledge, or any level of understanding, will present the parents, family, or partner with emotional distress, anxiety, duress, interpersonal conflicts, familial complexities, societal and cultural challenges they are ill-prepared to deal with. Chaos, fear, anger, hostility, volatility, and the rejection of the individual has typically been experienced.”
Published by Fulton Books, Dr. Diana Sorrentino’s book is a vital read for anyone seeking to better understand the transgender experience and become a source of comfort and support for their trans family members and loved ones. Drawing upon years of research and experience in working with the transgender community, Dr. Sorrentino shares her writings in the hope of making gender diversity a more accessible topic, helping others to understand that no one transitions alone.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase “Transgender Families” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
With doctoral degrees in sociology and psychology, author Dr. Diana Sorrentino, PhD provides counseling, mentorship, and support for gender diverse, transgender individuals and their families, as well as providing professional development educational programs and clinical support for the medical and behavioral health care professionals delivering gender-affirming care to these individuals. Supplementing her studies in sociology and psychology, Dr. Sorrentino has been studying, researching, and delivering professional development training on gender diversity, in addition to working with the LGBTQ+ community and their health care providers, for more than thirty-four years.
Beyond her direct work with individuals, clinicians, and health care professionals, Dr. Sorrentino designs, develops, and delivers gender diverse, transgender, and LGBTQ+ professional educational development programs for medical and behavioral health care professionals through seminars, workshops, in-service training, as well as through her series of educational podcasts.
“This book has been developed specifically for parents, partners, and the family members of a transgender loved one to validate their emotional experiences and the challenges they and their loved one will be facing,” writes Dr. Sorrentino. “They will also require reliable information, access to educational resources, and the emotional support they will need to address and manage the challenges they will be presented with.
“Why is this book important? This book is important because parents and family members will become unsuspecting participants in a transgender family member’s journey of exploration and growth without warning, knowledge, or even the slightest understanding of what it means for an individual to be gender diverse or transgender.
“That lack of knowledge, or any level of understanding, will present the parents, family, or partner with emotional distress, anxiety, duress, interpersonal conflicts, familial complexities, societal and cultural challenges they are ill-prepared to deal with. Chaos, fear, anger, hostility, volatility, and the rejection of the individual has typically been experienced.”
Published by Fulton Books, Dr. Diana Sorrentino’s book is a vital read for anyone seeking to better understand the transgender experience and become a source of comfort and support for their trans family members and loved ones. Drawing upon years of research and experience in working with the transgender community, Dr. Sorrentino shares her writings in the hope of making gender diversity a more accessible topic, helping others to understand that no one transitions alone.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase “Transgender Families” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories