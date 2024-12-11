Authors Jayne Bowman, LPC, LADC and Mary Claire Holloway’s New Book, “Heavenly Open Door: A Fatherless Generation,” Offers Hope and Healing in a Broken World
Recent release “Heavenly Open Door: A Fatherless Generation” from Covenant Books authors Jayne Bowman, LPC, LADC and Mary Claire Holloway shares powerful stories of God's intervention to heal broken lives in a troubled world. Through personal testimonies, the authors explore the impact of trauma, especially fatherlessness, and how faith can bring redemption and healing.
Jenks, OK, December 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jayne Bowman, a licensed professional counselor with over twenty-five years of experience in Christian counseling, and Mary Claire Holloway, who has taught Bible studies in the past forty years, have completed their new book, “Heavenly Open Door: A Fatherless Generation”: a fascinating and heartfelt journey of faith, healing, and hope for those suffering from trauma, loss, and the challenges of living in a world where moral values are often distorted.
“Congratulations! You are about to peek into the lives where God moved supernaturally to bring healing to broken people in a sinful world,” write Bowman and Holloway. “Life is full of trouble. In some cases, the trials are manageable. Other times, life throws a curveball where it seems you are all alone and nothing makes sense. Such is the life for a lot of people all around the world in the year 2023.
“How can a person make sense of the scriptures when evil is magnified throughout the world? The world is being told ‘evil is good’ and ‘good is evil.’ This message is echoed throughout society. And then there are the forgotten—those who have endured unspeakable traumas at the hands of the powerful and rich. Broken homes and destroyed lives are perpetrated on the masses by the elite few. God always has the answer!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jayne Bowman, LPC, LADC and Mary Claire Holloway’s new book is a lifeline for those struggling to grapple with the moral erosion of modern society and yearning for a deeper relationship with God. Heartfelt and empowering, “Heavenly Open Door” invites readers to rediscover the truth that God can heal the broken, restore hope, and provide a path to emotional and spiritual wholeness.
Readers can purchase “Heavenly Open Door: A Fatherless Generation” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
