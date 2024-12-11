Author Candace Sandal’s New Book, “The ABCs of the Christmas Story,” is a Charming Rhyming Journey for Young Readers to Celebrate the Story of Christ's Birth

Recent release “The ABCs of the Christmas Story” from Covenant Books author Candace Sandal is an engaging story designed to help young children remember and reflect on the events surrounding the birth of Jesus. With its rhythmic verses and vibrant illustrations, this book is a perfect addition to holiday traditions.