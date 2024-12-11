Author Candace Sandal’s New Book, “The ABCs of the Christmas Story,” is a Charming Rhyming Journey for Young Readers to Celebrate the Story of Christ's Birth
Recent release “The ABCs of the Christmas Story” from Covenant Books author Candace Sandal is an engaging story designed to help young children remember and reflect on the events surrounding the birth of Jesus. With its rhythmic verses and vibrant illustrations, this book is a perfect addition to holiday traditions.
Newark, DE, December 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Candace Sandal, who currently resides in Delaware with her husband, has completed her new book, “The ABCs of the Christmas Story”: a charming tale that combines the joy of the holiday season with an engaging educational format, making it an ideal gift for young readers and families looking to celebrate the true meaning of Christmas.
“‘The ABCs of the Christmas Story’ was written in ABC order and rhyme to encourage young children to remember and call to mind the events surrounding the birth of Jesus,” writes Sandal.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Candace Sandal’s new book was inspired by the author’s desire to tell the wonder and awe of the birth of Jesus to young children in accordance with the Scriptures. With each letter, children will discover important figures and moments from the Christmas story, fostering a deeper understanding of this cherished holiday.
Readers can purchase “The ABCs of the Christmas Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
