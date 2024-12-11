Author Julianna Scott’s New Book, "Faith for the Journey," is a Poignant Collection of Poetry Designed to Offer Comfort and Inspiration to Readers from All Walks of Life

Recent release “Faith for the Journey” from Covenant Books author Julianna Scott is a deeply personal collection of poems inspired by God during her recovery from a stroke. Reflecting on life's struggles, growth, and faith, Julianna’s poetry offers comfort and encouragement to those navigating through their own challenges.