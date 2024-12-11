Author Julianna Scott’s New Book, "Faith for the Journey," is a Poignant Collection of Poetry Designed to Offer Comfort and Inspiration to Readers from All Walks of Life
Recent release “Faith for the Journey” from Covenant Books author Julianna Scott is a deeply personal collection of poems inspired by God during her recovery from a stroke. Reflecting on life's struggles, growth, and faith, Julianna’s poetry offers comfort and encouragement to those navigating through their own challenges.
New York, NY, December 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Julianna Scott, a retired nurse as well as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, has completed her new book, “Faith for the Journey”: an assortment of poems inspired by the author’s own obstacles in life, including recovering from a stroke, that reflect upon the strength and courage she discovered through her faith and relationship with God.
Raised in the church from a young age, author Julianna Scott was saved and baptized at the age of twenty-one. She worked for many years in a hospital's Radiology Department before earning a nursing degree and working in doctors’ offices. An accomplished musician, she played guitar and sang with Mr. Treat’s Band for five years, performing at various events in New Mexico and Texas. Now retired, she lives in South Dakota, enjoying writing and spending time with her family and church community.
“During my recovery from a stroke in 2002, I received the words for many of these poems in my sleep,” writes Julianna. “I believe these words are not my own but are the words of God or divine inspiration. Over the course of the next few years, I wrote some of the poems myself, attempting to reflect on what was happening in my life at the time. Consequently, the book has four distinct chapters.
“The journey has not been easy, but with faith, I have made it through. The Lord never promised us an easy life but promised to be right there with us through it all. My wish is that whoever reads this book will find some comfort and inspiration from it. That is its intended purpose, and may God bless you.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Julianna Scott’s new book offers a powerful message of hope and encouragement, inviting readers to reflect upon their own relationship with God and the impact that their faith has in their everyday lives. Heartfelt and emotionally stirring, Julianna’s candid series is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, serving as a reminder that even in the darkest of times, there is always a ray of hope for a better tomorrow.
Readers can purchase “Faith for the Journey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Raised in the church from a young age, author Julianna Scott was saved and baptized at the age of twenty-one. She worked for many years in a hospital's Radiology Department before earning a nursing degree and working in doctors’ offices. An accomplished musician, she played guitar and sang with Mr. Treat’s Band for five years, performing at various events in New Mexico and Texas. Now retired, she lives in South Dakota, enjoying writing and spending time with her family and church community.
“During my recovery from a stroke in 2002, I received the words for many of these poems in my sleep,” writes Julianna. “I believe these words are not my own but are the words of God or divine inspiration. Over the course of the next few years, I wrote some of the poems myself, attempting to reflect on what was happening in my life at the time. Consequently, the book has four distinct chapters.
“The journey has not been easy, but with faith, I have made it through. The Lord never promised us an easy life but promised to be right there with us through it all. My wish is that whoever reads this book will find some comfort and inspiration from it. That is its intended purpose, and may God bless you.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Julianna Scott’s new book offers a powerful message of hope and encouragement, inviting readers to reflect upon their own relationship with God and the impact that their faith has in their everyday lives. Heartfelt and emotionally stirring, Julianna’s candid series is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, serving as a reminder that even in the darkest of times, there is always a ray of hope for a better tomorrow.
Readers can purchase “Faith for the Journey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories