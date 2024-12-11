Author Stan Hartzler’s New Book, "Uniting," is a Compelling Novel That Weaves Together Faith, Humor, and Social Insights for a Modern Christian Audience
Recent release “Uniting” from Covenant Books author Stan Hartzler is a riveting narrative that emphasizes the importance of faith, obedience to biblical teachings, and the pursuit of joy in social interactions. With insights on witnessing, premarital counseling, and the value of education, “Uniting” serves as a guide for fostering meaningful connections in a fast-paced world.
San Antonio, TX, December 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Stan Hartzler, a retired mathematics teacher, professor, program developer, speaker, and contest coach, has completed his new book, “Uniting”: a poignant exploration of faith and social interaction inspired by both Biblical teachings and the author’s own personal experiences.
Raised in Mennonite churches in the Peoria, Illinois, area, author Stan Hartzler is presently a Southern Baptist and has served in several capacities in varied denominations. Dr. Hartzler and his wife, Sheila, have five adult children, twelve grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. His hobbies include church and community service, music, writing, and running.
“‘Uniting’ was inspired by the Bible and by [my] vast experience with blood donation, church music, and unsuccessful boy-girl relationships,” writes Dr. Hartzler. “The book is a somewhat fanciful effort to stress elements of successful social interactions, including the following:
“-Faith in Jesus Christ, the Son of the Living God and personal Savior.
“-Importance of obedience to Bible teaching, particularly regarding being in the world but not of the world, and trusting Jesus with good health habits, financial conservatism, honoring and obeying parents, pre-marital chastity, and limited physical affection before marriage.
“-Importance of joy, humor, and courageous faith in God.
“-Unimportance of dating, experimentation with ‘relationships,’ and extravagant weddings.
“-Importance of education, music, technical media savvy, and other training for joyful and rewarding Christian service opportunities, including missionary work, but for nothing more, particularly not for egotistical grandstanding.
“-Suggestions for starting witnessing in casual conversations.
“-Usefulness of pastoral counseling before the wedding ceremony.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Stan Hartzler’s new book serves as a modern guide for readers seeking to deepen their faith while cultivating genuine connections with others. Through a blend of humor, insight, and courageous faith, Dr. Hartzler invites readers to reconsider the importance of joy, community, and a life rooted in Christ’s teachings and messages.
Readers can purchase “Uniting” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Raised in Mennonite churches in the Peoria, Illinois, area, author Stan Hartzler is presently a Southern Baptist and has served in several capacities in varied denominations. Dr. Hartzler and his wife, Sheila, have five adult children, twelve grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. His hobbies include church and community service, music, writing, and running.
“‘Uniting’ was inspired by the Bible and by [my] vast experience with blood donation, church music, and unsuccessful boy-girl relationships,” writes Dr. Hartzler. “The book is a somewhat fanciful effort to stress elements of successful social interactions, including the following:
“-Faith in Jesus Christ, the Son of the Living God and personal Savior.
“-Importance of obedience to Bible teaching, particularly regarding being in the world but not of the world, and trusting Jesus with good health habits, financial conservatism, honoring and obeying parents, pre-marital chastity, and limited physical affection before marriage.
“-Importance of joy, humor, and courageous faith in God.
“-Unimportance of dating, experimentation with ‘relationships,’ and extravagant weddings.
“-Importance of education, music, technical media savvy, and other training for joyful and rewarding Christian service opportunities, including missionary work, but for nothing more, particularly not for egotistical grandstanding.
“-Suggestions for starting witnessing in casual conversations.
“-Usefulness of pastoral counseling before the wedding ceremony.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Stan Hartzler’s new book serves as a modern guide for readers seeking to deepen their faith while cultivating genuine connections with others. Through a blend of humor, insight, and courageous faith, Dr. Hartzler invites readers to reconsider the importance of joy, community, and a life rooted in Christ’s teachings and messages.
Readers can purchase “Uniting” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories