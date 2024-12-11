Author Stan Hartzler’s New Book, "Uniting," is a Compelling Novel That Weaves Together Faith, Humor, and Social Insights for a Modern Christian Audience

Recent release “Uniting” from Covenant Books author Stan Hartzler is a riveting narrative that emphasizes the importance of faith, obedience to biblical teachings, and the pursuit of joy in social interactions. With insights on witnessing, premarital counseling, and the value of education, “Uniting” serves as a guide for fostering meaningful connections in a fast-paced world.