Author Abbi Weber’s New Book, "Harbour Farm," is a Powerful and Compelling Story of One Woman’s Journey to Survive and Ultimately Escape from Her Abusive Marriage

Recent release “Harbour Farm” from Covenant Books author Abbi Weber is a captivating novel that centers around Caroline, a woman suffering abuse at the hands of her husband, who makes the courageous decision to leave. Now with nothing in her life, Caroline must find a way to rebuild her life, all while learning to trust in others once more.