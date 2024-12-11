Author Abbi Weber’s New Book, "Harbour Farm," is a Powerful and Compelling Story of One Woman’s Journey to Survive and Ultimately Escape from Her Abusive Marriage
Recent release “Harbour Farm” from Covenant Books author Abbi Weber is a captivating novel that centers around Caroline, a woman suffering abuse at the hands of her husband, who makes the courageous decision to leave. Now with nothing in her life, Caroline must find a way to rebuild her life, all while learning to trust in others once more.
New York, NY, December 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Abbi Weber, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who has fifty-plus years of experience as an administrative assistant, has completed her new book, “Harbour Farm”: a riveting tale of one woman’s escape to freedom after running from her abusive marriage, only to find herself faced with the insurmountable journey of rebuilding her life and learning to heal from her past.
“Fear…a terrible thing,” writes Weber. “Cold, bone-chilling shudders wracking your body, knowing the pain you will feel if you don’t do as you are told. Knowing you will slip into oblivion if you do, and there’s no way out. Or is there?
“You should be able to trust the one you love, but millions of women and men are held captive by their spouses as victims of domestic abuse and domestic violence. And when the realization of what is happening to you sets in, the reaction is to run.
“Run! Forget the fear of what will become of you and how you will survive. Just run. Run to freedom.
“‘Harbour Farm’ is the story of one woman saving herself from an abusive husband. Along the way, she finds safety, comfort, solace, friendship, and even love. The journey isn’t always easy, but it’s worth the effort.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Abbi Weber’s new book will transport readers as they follow Caroline’s fight from freedom and her efforts to learn to not only trust but love once more. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Harbour Farm” is sure to resonate with anyone who has ever endured abuse, emphasizing that there is always a better life to those willing to fight for it.
Readers can purchase “Harbour Farm” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
