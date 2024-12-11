Author Ivette Carbone’s New Book, "31-Day Purpose and Prayer Devotional," is a Month-Long Prayer Guide Designed to Help Readers Deepen Their Relationship with the Lord
Recent release “31-Day Purpose and Prayer Devotional” from Page Publishing author Ivette Carbone is a poignant and heartfelt daily prayer guide aimed at helping readers strengthen their faith and develop a closer relationship with God. Through daily prayer and reflection, Ivette offers a path towards opening one’s heart and mind to the Lord and his message for them.
McCormick, SC, December 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ivette Carbone, an author and ordained pastoral counselor who holds a master’s degree in biblical counseling, has completed her new book, “31-Day Purpose and Prayer Devotional”: an engaging, month-long devotional that will challenge readers to further their relationship with God and deepen their faith through daily prayer.
“This 31-day purpose and prayer devotional will serve as an inspiration to everyone,” writes Ivette. “It is a necessary tool for everyone who struggles with purpose and prayer. (I have) a strong passion for seeing everyone fulfill God’s call and prayer life. You can start each day with a clear purpose. The 31-day prayer journal will help you identify and reflect on your journey with God.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ivette Carbone’s enthralling devotional will help encourage readers to open their hearts and minds up to God, allowing him into their lives through daily prayer, meditation, and reflection on their faith. Drawing from the author’s experiences in leading corporate prayer at her local church and serving as a community prayer leader online, “31-Day Purpose and Prayer Devotional” is a vital tool for those seeking to better understand God’s plan for them, making it a perfect addition to solo of group prayer sessions.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “31-Day Purpose and Prayer Devotional” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
