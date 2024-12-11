Author Ivette Carbone’s New Book, "31-Day Purpose and Prayer Devotional," is a Month-Long Prayer Guide Designed to Help Readers Deepen Their Relationship with the Lord

Recent release “31-Day Purpose and Prayer Devotional” from Page Publishing author Ivette Carbone is a poignant and heartfelt daily prayer guide aimed at helping readers strengthen their faith and develop a closer relationship with God. Through daily prayer and reflection, Ivette offers a path towards opening one’s heart and mind to the Lord and his message for them.