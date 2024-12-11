Author Abolfazl Vaziri Yazdi’s New Book "Thinking About Lighting Up a Cigarette? Think Again" is a Thought-Provoking Look at the Health Risks Associated with Tobacco Use
Recent release “Thinking about Lighting Up a Cigarette? Think Again” from Page Publishing author Abolfazl Vaziri Yazdi is a profound discussion about the dangers of smoking, urging readers to reconsider their own personal uses. Drawing from his observations of the devastating effects of tobacco-related diseases, Abolfazl hopes to encourage readers to prioritize their health.
San Jose, CA, December 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Abolfazl Vaziri Yazdi, who holds a BA in psychology and an MA in human behavior, has completed his new book, “Thinking about Lighting Up a Cigarette? Think Again”: a powerful look at the health risks associated with smoking, offering a clear message that tobacco use is not only harmful to smokers but everyone around them.
Author Abolfazl Vaziri Yazdi has devoted a major part of his life as an educator in the field of medical assisting and has also spent a few years teaching psychology and English as a second language. He highly enjoyed his services in education because he believes, “teaching and learning always go hand in hand”. Currently, the author resides in San Jose, California, and continues his own research in public education.
“I always thought smoking tobacco was an unpleasant and extremely harmful habit,” writes Abolfazl. “This is partly because I personally suffered greatly from exposure to secondhand smoke while growing up. Furthermore, many people, including certain family members, had been struck by smoke-related diseases or passed away due to lung cancer.
“In this brief, I tried to inform readers who may not be aware of the severe diseases caused by smoking in simple words. I am hopeful that through reading this brief, people will think twice before lighting up a cigarette.”
Published by Page Publishing, Abolfazl Vaziri Yazdi’s enlightening work is inspired by the author’s desire for a designated “No Smoking Day”, which he firmly believes would not only benefit one’s health but also benefit the universe. By providing a clear and honest look at the health risks involved, Abolfazl hopes to inspire readers to reconsider their habits and prioritize their health, urging them to avoid the destructive path of tobacco use.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Thinking about Lighting Up a Cigarette? Think Again” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Abolfazl Vaziri Yazdi has devoted a major part of his life as an educator in the field of medical assisting and has also spent a few years teaching psychology and English as a second language. He highly enjoyed his services in education because he believes, “teaching and learning always go hand in hand”. Currently, the author resides in San Jose, California, and continues his own research in public education.
“I always thought smoking tobacco was an unpleasant and extremely harmful habit,” writes Abolfazl. “This is partly because I personally suffered greatly from exposure to secondhand smoke while growing up. Furthermore, many people, including certain family members, had been struck by smoke-related diseases or passed away due to lung cancer.
“In this brief, I tried to inform readers who may not be aware of the severe diseases caused by smoking in simple words. I am hopeful that through reading this brief, people will think twice before lighting up a cigarette.”
Published by Page Publishing, Abolfazl Vaziri Yazdi’s enlightening work is inspired by the author’s desire for a designated “No Smoking Day”, which he firmly believes would not only benefit one’s health but also benefit the universe. By providing a clear and honest look at the health risks involved, Abolfazl hopes to inspire readers to reconsider their habits and prioritize their health, urging them to avoid the destructive path of tobacco use.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Thinking about Lighting Up a Cigarette? Think Again” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories