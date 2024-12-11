Author Abolfazl Vaziri Yazdi’s New Book "Thinking About Lighting Up a Cigarette? Think Again" is a Thought-Provoking Look at the Health Risks Associated with Tobacco Use

Recent release “Thinking about Lighting Up a Cigarette? Think Again” from Page Publishing author Abolfazl Vaziri Yazdi is a profound discussion about the dangers of smoking, urging readers to reconsider their own personal uses. Drawing from his observations of the devastating effects of tobacco-related diseases, Abolfazl hopes to encourage readers to prioritize their health.