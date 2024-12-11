Author Vincent Lea S.’s New Book, "The Pearl's Secret," is a Fascinating Tale of Love, Crime, and Redemption Set Against the Brilliant Backdrop of the Golden Age

Recent release “The Pearl's Secret” from Page Publishing author Vincent Lea S. is a gripping tale through the roaring 1920s, where a former Chicago strong arm, Victor, and a powerful businessman, Charles Sterling, navigate love and the dark underbelly of crime. Together, they must grapple with secrets that threaten to unravel their lives in a world teetering on the edge of prosperity and despair.