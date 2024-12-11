Author Vincent Lea S.’s New Book, "The Pearl's Secret," is a Fascinating Tale of Love, Crime, and Redemption Set Against the Brilliant Backdrop of the Golden Age
Recent release “The Pearl's Secret” from Page Publishing author Vincent Lea S. is a gripping tale through the roaring 1920s, where a former Chicago strong arm, Victor, and a powerful businessman, Charles Sterling, navigate love and the dark underbelly of crime. Together, they must grapple with secrets that threaten to unravel their lives in a world teetering on the edge of prosperity and despair.
New York, NY, December 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Vincent Lea S., a seasoned professional in the printing and graphics field with four decades of dedicated experience, has completed his new book, “The Pearl's Secret”: a riveting tale set against the backdrop of America's Golden Age that blends together romance, intrigue, and social justice.
Author Vincent Lea S.’s professional journey has been marked by a genuine passion for the arts, particularly drawn to the elegance of the Gilded Age era, the organic beauty of art nouveau, the mystique of Egyptian revival, and the sleek sophistication of art deco. Vincent’s artistic pursuits extend beyond the professional realm as he is a true romantic who finds solace and inspiration within the soundscape of classical music and time at his jeweler’s bench. His enduring commitment to his craft and his love for the finer nuances of creativity have shaped a career that seamlessly blends technical prowess with a deep appreciation for the aesthetic.
“America was racing full steam into the future,” shares Vincent. “Industry and innovation led the way with the promise of prosperity, giving hope that even the commoner could climb above the threshold of poverty, keeping the hunger wolf at bay. Automobiles expanded horizons, bringing nearby communities within a day’s trip. The thrill of new inventions and modernization created an excitement of what new and wondrous things could be next. Euphoric excitement was like a drug propelling the nation into the latter of the Golden Age; however, everything involved a dance of concessions, hard work, wit, and in a world where promiscuity and crime were commonplace, could innocence still conquer a heart?
“Victor, a former strong arm and lead for a Chicago syndicate, became a friend and confidant of the most powerful businessman in the small town of Helena, Montana. Together, they began laying the foundations of the first legislation dedicated to limiting the use of child labor and considerations of other laborer rights. Charles Sterling has built up his impressive estate in real estate, imports, hydroelectric power, gold mining, and a skosh of bootlegging, only to fall in love because of the charms of a young and beautiful immigrant, Audrey, his mistress, who falls fate to a heinous crime. In the house of the Sterlings, Victor will meet his great love—Elisa, a simple girl who came from Romania to make a better future for herself and support her family back home. The two fall in love irretrievably. Will their love be strong enough to pass the test of a world full of secrets? Mabel, Elisa’s best friend, a beautiful and self-sufficient young lady who seemingly knows everything happening in this small city becomes an important asset for the Sterlings and pulls off a stunt like no other.”
Published by Page Publishing, Vincent Lea S.’s engaging novel masterfully weaves historical detail with rich character development, immersing readers in the vibrant yet perilous landscape of 1920s America. Expertly paced and full of surprising twists, “The Pearl's Secret” invites readers to experience a poignant love story and a valiant fight for justice that celebrates the indomitable human spirit, even in the wake of tragedy.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Pearl's Secret” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
