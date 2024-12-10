Andrew B. Thompson’s Newly Released "Working Man’s Devotional: Spiritual Field Manual for the Working Man" is an Inspiring Guide for Integrating Faith Into the Workplace
“Working Man’s Devotional: Spiritual Field Manual for the Working Man” from Christian Faith Publishing author Andrew B. Thompson is a thoughtful devotional that combines practical work advice with spiritual insights, offering daily encouragement and biblical wisdom for navigating the challenges of a professional life.
Indian Trail, NC, December 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Working Man’s Devotional: Spiritual Field Manual for the Working Man”: a practical and empowering guide designed to integrate faith into everyday work scenarios. “Working Man’s Devotional: Spiritual Field Manual for the Working Man” is the creation of published author, Andrew B. Thompson, a husband, father, executive businessman, and 1st time author. He has worked in the healthcare industry for over two decades spanning Florida to North Carolina. He is inspired daily by the challenges of life and his career. He brings both experience and knowledge together in his first devotional.
Thompson shares, “Created with the desire to help individuals navigate through their work lives, The Working Man’s Devotional is a spiritual guidebook that weaves God’s Word into everyday work scenarios. This book is filled with 119 devotionals that cover just about anything an employee may face at work. Its inspiration is to bring God’s Word through practical application into the workplace. This user-friendly manual is easy to read and brings God’s Word to life like never before. Each devotional only takes a few minutes to read to accommodate even the most hectic schedules. This spiritual field manual is a must-have for all believers in any stage of their careers!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Andrew B. Thompson’s new book provides readers with a meaningful and accessible way to incorporate faith into their professional lives, offering daily inspiration and guidance.
Consumers can purchase “Working Man’s Devotional: Spiritual Field Manual for the Working Man” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Working Man’s Devotional: Spiritual Field Manual for the Working Man,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
