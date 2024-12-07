EUDR Extended Deadlines: KOLTIVA Urges Early Action for Latin American Exporters

Deforestation challenge. Latin America is responsible for 44% of global tropical deforestation, intensifying the need to align supply chains with deforestation-free standards to maintain EU trade access. Despite the postponement of the EUDR deadlines to 2025 for large companies and 2026 for SMEs, Latin American businesses including Cooperative & SMEs must act quickly to meet its stringent standards.