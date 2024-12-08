Allied Fusion BPO Celebrates the Festive Spirit at the Mandaue Chamber Christmas Party 2024
Los Angeles, CA, December 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Allied Fusion BPO is thrilled to share the wonderful experience of attending the Mandaue Chamber Christmas Party 2024. Held at the elegant Marco Polo Plaza in Cebu City, this vibrant event brought together the dynamic community of the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce for an evening of celebration, camaraderie, and holiday cheer.
Representing Allied Fusion BPO at this prestigious occasion were CEO Yuko Tsushima and Senior HR Manager Sherley Sevilla, who joined fellow business leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals in marking another year of success and collaboration.
"We are grateful to be part of such a remarkable community," said Yuko Tsushima, CEO of Allied Fusion BPO. "The Mandaue Chamber Christmas Party was not only an opportunity to celebrate the season but also to connect and foster relationships that strengthen our shared vision for growth and innovation in Cebu."
The event, which showcased a spectacular blend of cultural performances, delicious food, and meaningful interactions, reflected the warmth and unity of the business community in Mandaue. It was a fitting occasion to reflect on 2024’s achievements while looking forward to the exciting possibilities of the year ahead.
Senior HR Manager Sherley Sevilla shared, “This celebration reminded us of the power of collaboration and the value of people—the heart of our company and our community. Allied Fusion BPO remains committed to contributing to the vibrant ecosystem of Mandaue and Cebu.”
As the year comes to a close, Allied Fusion BPO extends warm holiday wishes to its partners, employees, and the entire business community. Here’s to another year of success, innovation, and shared opportunities.
For inquiries, please contact:
Jona Martinez
Client Acquisition Services Coordinator
https://www.alliedfusionbpo.com/
Allied Fusion BPO
+63324799300
