Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Family Before Us," by Tracy Martin-Summers
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The Family Before Us" – a psychological thriller by Tracy Martin-Summers.
Oxford, United Kingdom, December 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- About The Family Before Us:
An extract from the book:
“I was only seven when I first met Eva. She stood at the front of the classroom, pale and petrified, clutching her hands as our teacher introduced her. There was something about her - something that pulled me towards her immediately. Maybe it was the sadness that lingered in her eyes, or her oversized, second-hand clothes, or the shoes so tight they pinched with every step. Whatever it was, I knew I had to be her friend.
"It’s ironic that her one simple mistake at the age of sixteen contributed to turning our lives upside down. How was it that one single act of kindness exposed a web of inconceivable deceit, so mind-blowing, it was impossible to comprehend
What would you do if you discovered a secret so shocking that you no longer knew who you were? How far would you go to protect the people you loved?”
The Family Before Us is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 296 pages
ISBN-13: 978-1800949072
Dimensions: 13.97 x 1.78 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0C9JRMCYW
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/TFBU
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2024
About Tracy Martin-Summers
Born in Harrow Weald in 1964, Tracy Martin-Summers lived most of her early years in and around the Middlesex area. Tracy has always enjoyed writing but it has only been in the last few years that she started to take this more seriously and in 2020 produced her first adult fiction crime novel. She settled in Bedfordshire with her second husband in 2014 and now writes whenever she gets a spare moment.
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
