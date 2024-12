Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Stasi Swallow," by Andy Ambrose

Oxford, United Kingdom, December 08, 2024 --( PR.com )-- About Stasi SwallowSet against the tense backdrop of November 1983, when the world secretly came close to nuclear war, this gripping novel weaves together romance, espionage, and historical drama. A disillusioned British truck driver, reeling from a recent marital breakup, unwittingly crosses into East Germany at a time of global crisis. There, he's assigned Ute Keller, a dedicated Stasi officer tasked with monitoring his movements and eliminating him if necessary. Raised in a rigid, ideologically driven world, Ute’s loyalties are clear - until she forms an unexpected bond with the man she’s supposed to watch.As nuclear tensions rise, so does the emotional intensity between them, turning mutual suspicion into love. Together, they confront the reality that they may not survive the impending conflict, and in their shared vulnerability, they begin to question the beliefs that once defined them. Ute learns about freedom and compassion, while the truck driver discovers the power of commitment. Yet, their newfound values come too late, as their decisions lead to tragedy—not from war, but from their own actions.This compelling story of love, survival, and the clash of ideologies explores how human connection can transcend even the most divisive circumstances, though sometimes at a heartbreaking cost.Stasi Swallow is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781800949041Hardback: ISBN-13: 9781800949058367 pagesDimensions: 115.24 x 2.82 x 22.86 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B0DNN6MWB5Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/SSWALLOWPublished by Michael Terence Publishing, 2024About Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:Marketing & PromotionsMichael Terence PublishingTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002