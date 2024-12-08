Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Stasi Swallow," by Andy Ambrose
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Stasi Swallow" – a story of love, survival, and the clash of ideologies by Andy Ambrose.
Oxford, United Kingdom, December 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- About Stasi Swallow
Set against the tense backdrop of November 1983, when the world secretly came close to nuclear war, this gripping novel weaves together romance, espionage, and historical drama. A disillusioned British truck driver, reeling from a recent marital breakup, unwittingly crosses into East Germany at a time of global crisis. There, he's assigned Ute Keller, a dedicated Stasi officer tasked with monitoring his movements and eliminating him if necessary. Raised in a rigid, ideologically driven world, Ute’s loyalties are clear - until she forms an unexpected bond with the man she’s supposed to watch.
As nuclear tensions rise, so does the emotional intensity between them, turning mutual suspicion into love. Together, they confront the reality that they may not survive the impending conflict, and in their shared vulnerability, they begin to question the beliefs that once defined them. Ute learns about freedom and compassion, while the truck driver discovers the power of commitment. Yet, their newfound values come too late, as their decisions lead to tragedy—not from war, but from their own actions.
This compelling story of love, survival, and the clash of ideologies explores how human connection can transcend even the most divisive circumstances, though sometimes at a heartbreaking cost.
Stasi Swallow is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781800949041
Hardback: ISBN-13: 9781800949058
367 pages
Dimensions: 115.24 x 2.82 x 22.86 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0DNN6MWB5
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/SSWALLOW
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2024
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
