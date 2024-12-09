A Mission to Save Lives: Transforming School Safety in Illinois
Illinois Heart Rescue and WorldPoint are partnering to help Illinois schools prepare for 2025’s new Cardiac Emergency Response Plan (CERP) regulations. These mandates require schools to adopt emergency plans and train staff and students in CPR and AED skills. With tools like CPR Taylor and Baby Tyler, this collaboration ensures schools are equipped to meet the regulations, save lives, and set a new standard in cardiac emergency readiness.
Wheeling, IL, December 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bringing Life-Saving CPR Training & Cardiac Emergency Response Plans to Illinois Schools: A Game Changer in 2025
As Illinois prepares for groundbreaking 2025 legislation requiring CPR training in all schools, WorldPoint, a global leader of CPR, AED and first aid training products for over 30 years, is proud to announce its new role as the preferred provider of community education training equipment for Illinois Heart Rescue. This partnership is set to revolutionize CPR education statewide, with a focus on real-world training and improving outcomes from Sudden Cardiac Arrest.
At the forefront of this initiative are innovative training tools to help schools across the country implement their CERP plans to meet legislative requirements in 2025:
CPR Taylor is the first CPR training manikin designed to address disparities in bystander CPR rates, and the only CPR training manikin available with diverse skin tones, anatomically correct female chest features, and a 3-in-1 (adult female, adult male & child) functionality. By making CPR training more reflective of the real-word, CPR Taylor ensures that all communities are represented and empowered to act in emergencies.
Baby Tyler, designed specifically for infant CPR training, offers lifelike features and realistic feedback to enhance training effectiveness. Its compact design makes it ideal for schools, where hands-on CPR education can now include a focus on pediatric emergencies.
With 30+ years serving the international resuscitation industry, WorldPoint also offers AED trainers and live AEDs, as well as a diverse portfolio of other first aid, CPR and healthcare training products that help schools implement their Cardiac Emergency Response Plans.
WorldPoint's collaboration with Illinois Heart Rescue comes at a critical time, as schools across the state (and the country) gear up to meet the new mandate requiring all Illinois school districts to develop comprehensive Cardiac Emergency Response Plans (CERPs) starting in the 2024-2025 school year. This law will significantly enhance the safety of the 2 million people in Illinois schools every day, including students, teachers, support staff, families, and school visitors.
Illinois Heart Rescue (ILHR) is a state-funded non-profit that focuses on increasing positive outcomes for out of hospital cardiac arrests (OHCA) by working with community organizations, EMS agencies, hospitals and schools across the state of Illinois. ILHR provides both training and guidance for responding to sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) through a Cardiac Emergency Response Plan (CERP), including AED maintenance and locations, Cardiac Emergency Response Teams (CERTs), CERP guidelines, and related staff training.
"Our partnership with Illinois Heart Rescue strengthens our mission to improve health outcomes through high-quality CPR training," said Shelly Forte, Executive Vice President at WorldPoint. "With the 2025 legislation approaching, we are thrilled to offer innovative solutions that make CPR and AED training accessible and effective for students and communities alike and to partner with ILHR to further the impact."
For more information on WorldPoint's life-saving training tools or to explore partnership opportunities, visit www.worldpoint.com.
For more information about the work being done by and through Illinois Heart Rescue, visit www.illinoisheartrescue.com.
Contact
WorldPointContact
Shelly Forte
847-465-3221
www.worldpoint.com
