A Mission to Save Lives: Transforming School Safety in Illinois

Illinois Heart Rescue and WorldPoint are partnering to help Illinois schools prepare for 2025’s new Cardiac Emergency Response Plan (CERP) regulations. These mandates require schools to adopt emergency plans and train staff and students in CPR and AED skills. With tools like CPR Taylor and Baby Tyler, this collaboration ensures schools are equipped to meet the regulations, save lives, and set a new standard in cardiac emergency readiness.