Brighter Suns Delivers 4th Release: Already Gone
Brighter Suns latest single release, Already Gone, will be available on all major streaming platforms on 12/23/2024.
San Francisco, CA, December 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Check out the 4th track being released by the luminous alternative indie trio, Brighter Suns.
Already Gone is a return to a classic rock anthem where once again the band is incorporating a featured guitarist while still sticking to the group’s more eclectic piano centered pulses and patterns. This characteristic instrumentation sets a backdrop for a visceral vocal with a strong chorus that’s melodically simple yet engaging.
Led by seasoned keyboardist, composer, and vocalist Ken Barsky, Brighter Suns features veteran percussionist Scott Wild, and distinguished bassist and guitarist Paul Britt. Additionally, Already Gone is supported by the impressive bluesy guitar work of Gary Zellerbach, who brings his own dynamic sound and musicianship to the track.
Already Gone continues to elicit Brighter Suns’ live performance feel as it draws from a wide spectrum of classic rock and alternative groups while still producing something truly original.
When asked what's different about Brighter Suns, Barsky explains, "We take every strong song idea and infuse the energy and excitement of a live performance feel to each recorded tune. And as rhythm instrument players at heart, we emphasize groove, which for us, is always as important as lyrics and melodies."
Already Gone provides a straightforward rock production that lures the listener into a driving pulse that supports lyrics describing a cycle of missed opportunity, self-doubt, and a plea to find a way out.
As Brighter Suns continues to release tracks from their newly minted catalog of original material through a song-by-song rollout, following their three prior releases, Gee-Lane, Heads Held High, and Help’s On the Way, Already Gone will be released 12/23/24.
Listen to a pre-release of Already Gone here:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-JnHfhd3w1DiXObNjEtk1KG0_6VfmcSj/view?usp=sharing
Contact
Ken Barsky
415-686-1040
soundcloud.com/brighter-suns
