WebbyAcad PST Converter Software is Now Released
The most efficient PST Converter Tool is now ready to be used. Capable of Exporting, Migrating, Splitting, Repairing and Converting PST files to multiple formats.
New Delhi, India, December 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- A multi-specialty product for the conversion of Outlook PST files to different other formats compatible with other emails, has been released. The tool is going to facilitate the users and will be cutting the work by half compared to the traditional methods. This brand-new PST file converter software is prepared by very experienced developers who served in the email software industry for more than 10 years.
What was the need for a PST Converter?
Outlook PST files are the storage files of Microsoft Outlook Emails and their attachments, Calendars, Contacts, Tasks, schedules etc. They are stored in the local storage of the device. Thus, the PST file is the backbone of Outlook as it serves as a local server. This PST file is exclusively designed for Outlook only and cannot be accessed by any other email client. Those seeking to migrate their Outlook data to another email client cannot do the same. Thus, an obvious need to convert PST file to formats readable to different software arises. A PST file converter is the solution for that.
Characteristic features of PST converter Tool
A PST Converter tool is capable of performing a couple of tasks related to transferring email data from Outlook to different emails. Have a look at the number of duties it can perform:
1. Migrating PST files to different emails: The software can migrate Outlook Data (Emails, attachments, Contacts, Calendars, Schedules etc) directly to email clients like Gmail, Thunderbird, Office-365, iCloud, Zimbra, Zohomail, Proton mail etc.
2. Convert PST files to different formats: The tool can convert PST files into more than 30+ supported formats. They are MBOX, EML, EMLx, HTML, MHTML, PDF, TGZ, CSV, XLX, TXT, MSG etc.
3. Split PST files: The converter tool can split large PST files into smaller ones. Over time, PST files grow large in size and at the time when it reaches near its limit, it is difficult to control and start misbehaving. This puts the vulnerable data at risk of loss. This situation can be dealt if the huge file is divided into multiple smaller ones.
4. Repair PST files: The corrupted PST files are also repaired by the PST converter tool.
5. PST File Viewer: The tool offers a PST file viewer which enables users to view Email and other PST data without using Outlook.
Reasons of Consideration
While most of the world is switching from On-premise emailing solutions to cloud based, Microsoft Outlook’s previous versions are now considered outdated. Tech giants have constructed mammoth infrastructure for providing prompt emailing services and large storage space. The PST converter tool provides services for exporting Outlook data to cloud based emailing services for helping users take advantage of latest technologies. Other reasons may be:
· To escape from the tedious way of manual methods which include using multiple steps. A PST converter wizard provides straightforward way for converting PST files to other formats.
· The temptation to try new software may inspire people to switch to other email clients. Converter software will be beneficial for doing that.
· Users want to experience open-source free email clients like Zimbra and Thunderbird.
Pricing and Availability
The software is now available at the official website www.webbyacad.net/pst-converter.html, and users can download the latest version (v1.7) into their PC or laptop. The tool provides a free trial version effective up
to 15 conversions. For further usage of the software, user has to purchase it. There are different plans for different categories which user can decide according to his own requirement.
About the Company
The WebbyAcad tools is a well-known company for providing solutions regarding Cloud Storage, Data Recovery and data forensics. The firm has achieved a mark of providing its service to 1k customers.
