Global Travel Connections Announced by Afrimart International Travel & Tours: A Premier Networking Event in Ghana for Travel Professionals Focused on Sustainable Travel

Afrimart International Travel & Tours presents Global Travel Connections, an event in Ghana for travel professionals, enthusiasts, and leaders to discuss sustainable travel, ecotourism, and carbon offsetting. With keynote speeches, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, the event will take place in May and November 2025. Tickets are available on Eventbrite, and early registration is encouraged to join the conversation on eco-friendly travel practices.