Global Travel Connections Announced by Afrimart International Travel & Tours: A Premier Networking Event in Ghana for Travel Professionals Focused on Sustainable Travel
Afrimart International Travel & Tours presents Global Travel Connections, an event in Ghana for travel professionals, enthusiasts, and leaders to discuss sustainable travel, ecotourism, and carbon offsetting. With keynote speeches, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, the event will take place in May and November 2025. Tickets are available on Eventbrite, and early registration is encouraged to join the conversation on eco-friendly travel practices.
Billings, MT, December 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Afrimart International Travel & Tours is proud to announce Global Travel Connections, a unique event designed for travel enthusiasts, professionals, and industry leaders to come together in Ghana for a dynamic and impactful discussion on sustainable travel, ecotourism, and carbon offsetting. The event is scheduled for May and November 2025.
This exciting event will feature a series of keynote addresses, engaging panel discussions, and interactive networking opportunities, all focused on the future of sustainable travel. Attendees will have the chance to collaborate with industry experts, share insights, and learn actionable steps on how the travel sector can play a critical role in addressing environmental concerns through responsible tourism practices.
“We are thrilled to host Global Travel Connections in Ghana, a country that perfectly embodies the intersection of cultural richness and ecological responsibility,” said Shawnee Oatis, founder of Afrimart International Travel & Tours. “This event will serve as a platform for meaningful conversation and collaboration on how we, as travel professionals, can contribute to a greener, more sustainable world.”
Key topics at the event include:
The future of sustainable travel and ecotourism
Practical solutions for carbon offsetting in the travel industry
Community-driven tourism and its role in conservation
Innovative practices in eco-friendly travel
Tickets for Global Travel Connections are now available for purchase through Eventbrite. Early registration is encouraged, as the event is expected to attract a diverse range of professionals from around the world.
About Afrimart International Travel & Tours
Based in Billings, Montana, Afrimart International Travel & Tours is dedicated to offering unique travel experiences that highlight the beauty and culture of Africa, especially Ghana. The company focuses on providing enriching travel experiences that promote ecotourism, sustainability, and cultural exchange.
Contact
AfriMart International Travel & ToursContact
Shawnee Arrese
406-808-0204
https://afrimartinternational.com
