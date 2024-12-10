Philanthropists Rosario S. Cassata and His Wife Carolyn, Trustees of the Cassata Foundation, Hosted Their Organization's Annual "Shop with a Cop"
The Cassata Family personally provided the funds for more than 40 local children and their families from the Huntington community to each go on their own personal shopping spree at Target.
Huntington, NY, December 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Philanthropist Rosario S. Cassata and his wife Carolyn, Trustees of The Cassata Foundation, hosted their organization's annual "Shop with a Cop" event in partnership with Officer Delgado of the Suffolk County Police 2nd Precinct at Target in Huntington, Long Island.
The Cassatas personally provided funds for more than 40 local children and their families from the Huntington community to each go on their own shopping spree at Target.
"All the hugs from the children and their families made it such a humbling experience," said Mr. Cassata. "It's was also a great opportunity for the children to bond with their local police officers."
In attendance were representatives from the Suffolk County Police Department, Inspector Williams, the Suffolk County Sheriff's Department, members of the Armed Forces, Jessica Mattera representing Senator Mattera, News 12, Father Racos of St. Elizabeth's Church in Melville, Spuntino Pizza, the staff at Target, Sal Ferro Councilman from the Town of Huntington and other local officials.
The Cassata Foundation is a510 (c) (3) Non-for-Profit Family Foundation on Long Island, N.Y. which personally donates and provides gifts, grants, scholarships, to many organizations, individuals and students.
The Cassatas personally provided funds for more than 40 local children and their families from the Huntington community to each go on their own shopping spree at Target.
"All the hugs from the children and their families made it such a humbling experience," said Mr. Cassata. "It's was also a great opportunity for the children to bond with their local police officers."
In attendance were representatives from the Suffolk County Police Department, Inspector Williams, the Suffolk County Sheriff's Department, members of the Armed Forces, Jessica Mattera representing Senator Mattera, News 12, Father Racos of St. Elizabeth's Church in Melville, Spuntino Pizza, the staff at Target, Sal Ferro Councilman from the Town of Huntington and other local officials.
The Cassata Foundation is a510 (c) (3) Non-for-Profit Family Foundation on Long Island, N.Y. which personally donates and provides gifts, grants, scholarships, to many organizations, individuals and students.
Contact
The Cassata FoundationContact
Rosario S. Cassata
631-396-7676
Rosario S. Cassata
631-396-7676
Categories