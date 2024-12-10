Charlotte AI Artist Launches Synthography Studios, Inspired by Viral AI Image Starting a New Chapter
Redefining Representation in Digital Art and Supporting Future Creators
Charlotte, NC, December 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The viral AI-generated image Starting a New Chapter has inspired its creator, Shereese Floyd, to launch Synthography Studios - a creative hub dedicated to pushing the boundaries of digital art while addressing bias and representation in AI-generated imagery.
The viral image, depicting a woman emerging from a book, was born from Floyd’s personal story of uprooting her life, selling her belongings, and moving to a new town. It quickly resonated with audiences worldwide, particularly women, inspiring tattoos, adaptations in books, retail platforms, and TikTok stores - including a 3D cake created by a baker in Ukraine. The image’s success generated over $12,000 in passive income, marking the start of Floyd’s journey into synthography, the name given to AI-generated images.
Floyd, who also owns AI Consultants for Nonprofits and is a storyteller by trade, now creates and teaches digital art that uplifts underrepresented voices and opens new possibilities for creativity through Synthography Studios, formerly known as Black Women AI Art.
“With just a few words and expressions, we can create visuals that reflect who we are - our strength, our complexity, and our humanity,” says Floyd.
Floyd’s vision also includes encouraging underrepresented communities to explore STEM and creative careers, noting that women make up just 26% of the global AI workforce, with minorities even less represented.
Floyd believes synthography is a powerful tool for self-expression. “With AI, we can create digital representations of our stories to explore feelings and experiences by turning what’s inside into something we can share and connect with.”
Digital art is not without its critics, and Floyd addresses this directly. “I see art in any medium as visual storytelling,” Floyd shares. “Art, to me, is any creation that moves you to an emotional depth. Whether it’s painted by hand or generated digitally, if it stirs your soul, it is art. I’ve watched people fall in love with themselves from what they could do creatively with AI.”
Through Synthography Studios, Floyd is creating a platform where technology meets creativity meets self-discovery.
As Starting a New Chapter continues to resonate across the globe, Synthography Studios offers a glimpse into the future of art, representation, and storytelling in the digital age.
For more information about Shereese Floyd, Starting a New Chapter, or Synthography Studios, please visit sythographystudios.com or our agency AI Consultants for Nonprofit at aicn.us.
Contact
Shereese Floyd
757-577-2972
https://witnessmylife.org/
