AAEON Releases Its First Meteor Lake-Powered Mini AI PC with the UP Xtreme i14 Edge
Double the system memory, a substantial graphics boost, and more advanced display interfaces combine to create UP’s most advanced Mini PC yet.
Taipei, Taiwan, December 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- AAEON's UP brand, most known for its pioneering developer board portfolio, has released the UP Xtreme i14 Edge, a Mini PC equipped with Intel® Core™ Ultra processing, Intel® Arc™ graphics, and 64GB of LPDDR5 system memory.
The PC is primarily geared towards applications requiring high performance computer vision, such as smart traffic monitoring and AI-assisted commercial security systems, but given the serial communication options available on the PC, the UP Xtreme i14 Edge would be just as suitable for the remote monitoring and control of industrial setups.
Outside of the integrated CPU, GPU, and NPU of its Intel® Core™ Ultra SoC, a key standout feature of the UP Xtreme i14 Edge is the fact it offers double the system memory of its predecessor, at 64GB, as well as substantial upgrades to available display outputs.
The UP Xtreme i14 Edge offers two HDMI 2.1 ports with Fixed Rate Link (FRL) technology for high bandwidth and improved display output quality. In addition to this, the system also contains one DP 1.2 port and a DP 1.4 interface via its USB Type-C port, giving users simultaneous 4K displays at 144Hz.
For the installation of peripheral devices such as cameras and sensors, the UP Xtreme i14 Edge is equipped with three USB Type-A ports ranging from USB 2.0 to USB 3.2 Gen 2 speeds, alongside two ethernet ports with Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN), one providing 2.5GbE and one Gigabit Ethernet speed. For wireless connectivity, both Wi-Fi and 5G expansion modules are supported via an M.2 2230 E-Key and M.2 3052 B-Key slots, respectively.
Further expansion is present in the form of two M.2 2280 M-Key slots, which both offer PCIe Gen 4 [x4] for high-speed storage. Alternatively, the UP Xtreme i14 Edge’s SATA support is available as a storage option, while its PCIe slots can be used to host additional Hailo-8™ AI acceleration modules.
The UP Xtreme i14 Edge is now available for order with Ubuntu 24.04 preinstalled (Ubuntu Pro validated) as a computing kit via the UP Shop, as well as an onboard 256GB SSD. The kit also includes the option to purchase peripheral components such as Wi-Fi, 5G, AI acceleration, and storage modules when ordering the system.
Detailed product specifications and documentation can be found on the UP Xtreme i14 Edge product page on the AAEON website.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms, and is recognized as a Titanium member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
