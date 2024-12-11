Loveforce International Releases Beautiful Love Into The World
Santa Clarita, CA, December 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, December 13, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single, “Beautiful Love” into the world. The song release is an attempt to battle the negativity of a Friday the 13 date. The song will be released to all of the normal platforms that the label releases to.
The inRchild song “Beautiful Love,” is an alternative Hip-Hop, Soul-Pop with a retro kind of feel and a beat that's a bit faster than normal. The song grooves on a beat, a rhythm, and a thought via lyrics about things that make a love beautiful. The song attempts to be chill but with a definite groove.
“We are releasing this song to combat the negativity that goes along with Friday The 13th,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
The new Digital Music Single “Beautiful Love” will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, iTunes, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio, Deezer, KKBox, Boomplay, Tidal, Snapchat, Pretzel, Media Net, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Snapchat, Yandex, Kuack, Adaptr, TikTok, Resso, Flo and Audio Mack.
For Further information contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954.
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
