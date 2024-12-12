Author Sebastian Noir’s New Book, "The Koriss Wars," is a Fascinating Novel That Follows One Man’s Journey to Discover His Lost Memories and Untapped Powers
Recent release “The Koriss Wars” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Sebastian Noir is a thrilling tale that centers around 13, who awakens with no memory of his past in a military world of greed and corruption. Navigating this dangerous political climate, 13 must learn to control his powers if he ever hopes to regain his memory of who he was.
New York, NY, December 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sebastian Noir, a fan of creative minds in all fields, has completed his new book, “The Koriss Wars”: a compelling and thought-provoking story of a young man’s ultimate journey to discover who he really is as he struggles to control his abilities in a world torn apart by fighting and military corruption.
“When 13 awakens, he is plummeted into a secret military world full of dark ambitions, and many grasping at power over the cosmos,” writes Noir. “Surrounded by friends and enemies, he must learn to navigate his new abilities and a political system filled with strife in order to reclaim his lost memories. When he discovers the dark motives of his creators, he has to decide whether he should side with them or depart to fight another day.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Sebastian Noir’s enthralling story will captivate readers as they follow along on 13’s journey to learn the truth about his world and identity before it’s too late. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world-building, Noir weaves an unforgettable reading experience that’s sure to keep the pages turning, leading to a shocking conclusion that will keep audiences spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "The Koriss Wars" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
“When 13 awakens, he is plummeted into a secret military world full of dark ambitions, and many grasping at power over the cosmos,” writes Noir. “Surrounded by friends and enemies, he must learn to navigate his new abilities and a political system filled with strife in order to reclaim his lost memories. When he discovers the dark motives of his creators, he has to decide whether he should side with them or depart to fight another day.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Sebastian Noir’s enthralling story will captivate readers as they follow along on 13’s journey to learn the truth about his world and identity before it’s too late. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world-building, Noir weaves an unforgettable reading experience that’s sure to keep the pages turning, leading to a shocking conclusion that will keep audiences spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "The Koriss Wars" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories