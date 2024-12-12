Author Sebastian Noir’s New Book, "The Koriss Wars," is a Fascinating Novel That Follows One Man’s Journey to Discover His Lost Memories and Untapped Powers

Recent release “The Koriss Wars” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Sebastian Noir is a thrilling tale that centers around 13, who awakens with no memory of his past in a military world of greed and corruption. Navigating this dangerous political climate, 13 must learn to control his powers if he ever hopes to regain his memory of who he was.