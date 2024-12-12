Author Lonnie D. Clark’s New Book, “Paul and the Galatians: The Apostle and A Message of Radical Grace,” Explores Who Paul Truly Was in Order to Understand His Writings
Recent release “Paul and the Galatians: The Apostle and A Message of Radical Grace” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Lonnie D. Clark is a comprehensive deep dive on Paul the Apostle, examining his life from both a historical and Biblical context. In doing so, Clark aims to help readers better comprehend the Apostle’s later writings in the New Testament.
Lake Wales, FL, December 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lonnie D. Clark, a retired Pastor living in Central Florida who has a life-long interest in the classical spiritual disciplines, has completed his new book, “Paul and the Galatians: The Apostle and A Message of Radical Grace”: a fascinating and compelling look into the life and times of Paul the Apostle, exploring how his own experiences may have influenced his later writings.
After growing up in the Evangelical United Brethren Church, the Episcopal Church, and the United Methodist Church, author Lonnie D. Clark initially went to college to become a minister. Returning to that calling later in life, he has pastored churches in Pennsylvania and Florida. He has also been a seminar leader and spiritual advisor for retreats. Clark was educated at Juniata College, Gettysburg Lutheran Seminary and holds a Doctor of Ministerial Studies from King’s Cross Victory Bible College.
“There is conflicting biographical information about Paul in the New Testament,” writes Clark. “This book begins with a brief review of Jewish history and culture to provide a background against which to evaluate the scriptural witness about Paul. Most of the biographical information comes from the book of Acts, the autobiographical information mostly from Galatians. A thorough evaluation/discussion of the data is presented in detail, arriving at conclusions that resolve the differences. The conclusions are different from traditional teaching but are presented by a believer who desires clarity in the biblical text.
“Included are a chapter examining current scholarship on determining which books are Pauline and which are pseudo-Pauline, thus narrowing the inquiry to agreed Pauline writings and avoiding the confusion pseudo-Pauline writing would introduce. There is also a chapter discussing extra biblical material about Paul’s death and the location of his remains. There follows a commentary on the letter to the Galatians. It is here that Paul first gave expression to basic beliefs that he later expanded in the Corinthian letters and Romans. Understanding who Paul was and his basic, unrefined beliefs are critical to understanding his fully developed thinking in his later books, which are cross-referenced.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Lonnie D. Clark’s riveting and educational guide will help readers deepen their understanding of one of the most important figures of the Christian religion, as well as his writings that have become pillars of the Church and its teachings. Thought-provoking and eye-opening, “Paul and the Galatians” is sure to resonate with readers, allowing them to gain new insight into the life of the titular Apostle.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Paul and the Galatians: The Apostle and A Message of Radical Grace" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
