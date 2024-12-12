Author Lonnie D. Clark’s New Book, “Paul and the Galatians: The Apostle and A Message of Radical Grace,” Explores Who Paul Truly Was in Order to Understand His Writings

Recent release “Paul and the Galatians: The Apostle and A Message of Radical Grace” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Lonnie D. Clark is a comprehensive deep dive on Paul the Apostle, examining his life from both a historical and Biblical context. In doing so, Clark aims to help readers better comprehend the Apostle’s later writings in the New Testament.