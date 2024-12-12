Author Wann Knight’s New Book, "WWW: A Woman with Worth," is a Poignant Guidebook Designed to Help Inspire Women to Rediscover Their Worth and Purpose in Life

Recent release “WWW: A Woman with Worth” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Wann Knight is an enlightening and thought-provoking workbook aimed at helping women regain their sense of worth. Through trusting in God and His ultimate plan, “WWW” will allow readers to live to their fullest, no matter their challenges.