Author Wann Knight’s New Book, "WWW: A Woman with Worth," is a Poignant Guidebook Designed to Help Inspire Women to Rediscover Their Worth and Purpose in Life
Recent release “WWW: A Woman with Worth” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Wann Knight is an enlightening and thought-provoking workbook aimed at helping women regain their sense of worth. Through trusting in God and His ultimate plan, “WWW” will allow readers to live to their fullest, no matter their challenges.
New York, NY, December 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Wann Knight, who holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and is an avid reader, a former runner, and an enthusiast about health, spiritual wellness, and mental and emotional wholeness, has completed her new book, “WWW: A Woman with Worth”: a heartfelt and eye-opening collection of ruminations that invite readers to reflect on their sense of self and worth, encouraging them to trust in God’s plan for their lives.
“This book/journal is a reminder that God wants me to live courageously even when I’m scared, to do it even when I’m afraid, to trust Him with everything, and to know I am a woman with worth,” writes Wann.
“My prayer is that this book will bring enlightenment to the reader which I believe is only found in God, His Son, Jesus, and His Holy Spirit. This is a testimony of God’s goodness in my life. I hope within these pages you will find the truth to pursue your God-given dreams and goals with vigor, dedication, joy, and peace. May God bless you richly.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Wann Knight’s riveting guide was inspired by the author’s desire to share with others how God has always been present in her life, as well as her strong sense of wanting to leave her mark on earth by something big for God and her family. Using that drive, Wann now invites other women to join her in discovering how God can help them find their worth and encourage them to take control of their own paths.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "WWW: A Woman with Worth" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
“This book/journal is a reminder that God wants me to live courageously even when I’m scared, to do it even when I’m afraid, to trust Him with everything, and to know I am a woman with worth,” writes Wann.
“My prayer is that this book will bring enlightenment to the reader which I believe is only found in God, His Son, Jesus, and His Holy Spirit. This is a testimony of God’s goodness in my life. I hope within these pages you will find the truth to pursue your God-given dreams and goals with vigor, dedication, joy, and peace. May God bless you richly.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Wann Knight’s riveting guide was inspired by the author’s desire to share with others how God has always been present in her life, as well as her strong sense of wanting to leave her mark on earth by something big for God and her family. Using that drive, Wann now invites other women to join her in discovering how God can help them find their worth and encourage them to take control of their own paths.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "WWW: A Woman with Worth" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories