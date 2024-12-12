Author Johanna Utterback’s New Book, "A Night to Forget," Follows the Life of a Teenage Girl Whose Life Takes a Tragic Turn During Her Senior Year of High School
Recent release “A Night to Forget” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author JoHanna Utterback is a poignant novel that centers around the life of Hannah, a typical high schooler who has it all. But after one tragic night, her entire world is turned upside down, and she and her classmates must navigate the aftermath in order to move forward.
Orleans, NE, December 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- JoHanna Utterback, a schoolteacher in rural Nebraska who has been teaching for twenty years, has completed her new book, “A Night to Forget”: a compelling tale of a highschooler whose senior year is destroyed by one tragic night, forcing her and her classmates to struggle with the ensuing aftereffects as their graduation approaches.
Throughout her teaching career, author JoHanna Utterback has found a love and appreciation for the art of writing. In 2009, she married her husband, with whom she has three children and a grandson. Utterback continues to teach and currently lives with her husband and two daughters in Nebraska.
“Hannah is a typical high school senior,” writes Utterback. “She is popular, valedictorian of the senior class, captain of the volleyball and cheerleading squad, and has everything going for her. Her class is considered the life of the party, and the ones to call to liven up any event—that is, until they weren’t. Tragedy strikes this close-knit group as the second semester of their senior year begins. What lessons will they learn? Will their friendships last the year? How will their choices affect the lives of others?”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, JoHanna Utterback’s riveting tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Hannah’s journey to rebuild her life and learn to forgive. Emotionally stirring and character-driven, “A Night to Forget” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "A Night to Forget" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
