Author Johanna Utterback’s New Book, "A Night to Forget," Follows the Life of a Teenage Girl Whose Life Takes a Tragic Turn During Her Senior Year of High School

Recent release “A Night to Forget” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author JoHanna Utterback is a poignant novel that centers around the life of Hannah, a typical high schooler who has it all. But after one tragic night, her entire world is turned upside down, and she and her classmates must navigate the aftermath in order to move forward.