Author Regina Olasin’s New Book, "Words on Water 2016 - 2020," is a Poignant Collection of Poems Reflecting Upon the Natural World During Pre-Pandemic Times
Recent release “Words on Water 2016 - 2020” from Newman Springs Publishing author Regina Olasin is a heartfelt and thought-provoking series of poems and ruminations that explore the author’s own observations of the beauty that surrounded her in the natural world, reflecting on the state of the world before everything changed as the Covid-19 pandemic began.
Highlands, NJ, December 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Regina Olasin, a health-care leader and primary care practitioner, has completed her new book, “Words on Water 2016 - 2020”: a powerful and engaging collection of poetry that invites readers to travel alongside the author over the course of four years in order to experience triumphs and struggles, as well as appreciate the serene beauty of the natural world before everything changed during the pandemic.
“Have you ever looked out a window and become lost in thought? Or had that faraway look at nothing in particular?” writes Olasin. “Seasons and lives come and go through each year—news and food and holidays and always a sunrise or sunset to set the day off if you are so lucky as to be near a vista for viewing. So many ideas, images, and thoughts run through our minds every day. ‘Words on Water’ are many of these over four years with life, death, birth, fear, hope, and so many sunrises to punctuate the time. You may find that you have had similar recollections and ruminations. Daydreaming is good for the soul, not bad for the mind, and when words can describe the wandering, a fascinating journey across time. Enjoy!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Regina Olasin’s enthralling collection will capture the hearts and minds of readers through vivid imagery woven throughout a tapestry of beautiful prose. Deeply personal and emotionally stirring, “Words on Water 2016 - 2020” offers readers the chance to step back in time and discover the unchanging passage of the seasons and the march of time flowing ever forward.
Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase “Words on Water 2016 - 2020” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
