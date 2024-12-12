Author Regina Olasin’s New Book, "Words on Water 2016 - 2020," is a Poignant Collection of Poems Reflecting Upon the Natural World During Pre-Pandemic Times

Recent release “Words on Water 2016 - 2020” from Newman Springs Publishing author Regina Olasin is a heartfelt and thought-provoking series of poems and ruminations that explore the author’s own observations of the beauty that surrounded her in the natural world, reflecting on the state of the world before everything changed as the Covid-19 pandemic began.