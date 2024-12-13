Author Gwendy See’s New Book, “The Super Adventure of HaniHam,” is a Captivating New Children's Book That Takes Young Readers on a Magical Journey of Discovery

Recent release “The Super Adventure of HaniHam” from Newman Springs Publishing author Gwendy See follows eight-year-old Haniball and his dog Hamlin as they embark on an extraordinary adventure. When Haniball stumbles into a mysterious cave with fantastical drawings of talking animals, he meets all sorts of new friends and learns all about different animals.