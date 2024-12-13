Author Gwendy See’s New Book, “The Super Adventure of HaniHam,” is a Captivating New Children's Book That Takes Young Readers on a Magical Journey of Discovery
Recent release “The Super Adventure of HaniHam” from Newman Springs Publishing author Gwendy See follows eight-year-old Haniball and his dog Hamlin as they embark on an extraordinary adventure. When Haniball stumbles into a mysterious cave with fantastical drawings of talking animals, he meets all sorts of new friends and learns all about different animals.
New York, NY, December 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Gwendy See has completed her new book, “The Super Adventure of HaniHam”: a riveting tale that is set to whisk young readers away on a remarkable journey alongside Haniball, an adventurous eight-year-old, and his loyal dog Hamlin.
Born and raised in southern Germany, author Gwendy See holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting, and a master’s in TESOL, and holds two teaching certifications. While working as a teacher, Gwendy realized that emergent bilingual students like herself often struggle with reading and recognizing the wealth of words in English, which led her to adapt her children’s book “The Super Adventure of HaniHam” to support that struggle. The author is also the loving grandmother of seven grandchildren and loves to travel to visit them and explore sites for her new writings.
“Haniball is like any other eight-year-old boy,” writes See. “He loves video games, going on adventures, and playing outside. Most of all, he loves his dog Hamlin. Haniball and Hamlin turn into an exploration team for their neighborhood. On one of their outings, they venture too far, and Haniball enters a scary, shocking, and even spooky new world.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Gwendy See’s enthralling tale is a delightful blend of fantasy and adventure that will spark the imagination amongst young readers. With vivid and colorful artwork to help bring See’s magical world to life, “The Super Adventure of HaniHam” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers, encouraging them to explore the wonders of the world around them.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Super Adventure of HaniHam” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
