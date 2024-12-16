Author Frank Farrell’s New Book, "My Perfect Life," Follows One Young Man’s Journey to Attain the Perfect Life, Only to Face the Prospect It May All Come Crashing Down
“My Perfect Life” centers around Kevin Murphy, a young editorial assistant who quickly rises through the ranks. The reader will enjoy the world of international publishing, fine dining with the world’s best wines, fine art and classical music, and a rich host of fascinating supporting characters.
Brookfield, CT, December 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Frank Farrell, an avid bridge player, golfer, artist, poet, community volunteer, and US Army veteran, has just completed his new book, “My Perfect Life.”
Readers are introduced to Kevin Murphy, a bright-eyed editorial assistant beginning his new job at Peter & Wells, a prestigious publishing company in New York City. After racing up the corporate ladder, Kevin is invited to work with an exceptional but difficult author, Larry O’Neil. He and Kevin quickly form a close professional and personal bond, despite Larry’s demanding ways.
Larry ends his relationship with his long-term partner, Peter. The rejected partner collaborates with a senior executive of Peter & Wells, who blames Kevin for a public relations fiasco. In a dramatic and very tense Board of Directors meeting, facing potential unemployment, Kevin must act quickly to save the perfect life he’s worked hard to achieve.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Frank Farrell’s riveting tale will captivate readers as they follow Kevin’s rise to corporate stardom. The egos and anger of formidable adversaries threaten Kevin’s future. Well-paced and character-driven, “My Perfect Life” will keep the pages turning, engrossing readers until the end.
Readers who wish to experience this totally engrossing work can purchase "My Perfect Life" at bookstores everywhere or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors.
