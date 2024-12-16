Author Stephen J. Spencer’s New Book "The Great Goodbye" is a Compelling Novel That Follows One Man’s Search for His Former Love He Was Forced to Leave Behind in Vietnam
Recent release “The Great Goodbye” from Newman Springs Publishing author Stephen J. Spencer is a riveting tale of one man’s quest to find a beautiful Vietnamese woman he fell in love with while serving in the US Army during the Vietnam War. But when he discovers her family’s ties to the enemy, his unwillingness to let her go causes a dangerous conflict.
Millbury, OH, December 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Stephen J. Spencer, a veteran of the US Army who holds a doctoral degree in higher education from Benedictine University, has completed his new book, “The Great Goodbye”: a stirring and heartfelt novel based on true events that follows a young man who, after falling in love with a woman while serving in Vietnam, returns years later in order to find her and bring her home. But problems arise after he discovers she has been promised to another in an arranged marriage, and her father is part of the Viet Cong.
A native of Boston, Massachusetts, Dr. Stephen J. Spencer served in the US Army from 1970 to 1972, including a deployment to Vietnam, and later returned to the Army in 1985, ultimately leaving with the rank of first lieutenant. After completing his military service, Spencer became a college professor, teaching American government and microeconomics at a community college in Northwest Ohio from 1999 to 2003. His experiences in education led him to pursue a doctoral degree in higher education, which he completed in 2015 at Benedictine University. Spencer's dissertation focused on student success in community colleges. He also worked with an educational firm on NASA-funded studies and served in the Ohio Military Reserve, reaching the rank of captain. He is a member of the American Association of University Professors and Disabled American Veterans. Spencer and his wife, Debra, live in rural Northwest Ohio, where they help raise three grandchildren.
“Based on a true story, a young American soldier fighting in the Vietnam War meets a beautiful Vietnamese woman on his base,” writes Dr. Spencer. “Their relationship develops into a full romance leading to an engagement, but the turmoil of the times and their parental opposition leads to heavy resistance. Fellow soldiers and officers attempt to talk him out of the marriage, but the two are determined to marry, despite the ongoing war.
“Destiny has its hand against it, as the US Army sends the soldier home to finish his service stateside, leaving his Vietnamese fiancée in-country with his promise to her, ‘I’ll come back for you.’ When he settles into his new assignment in the United States, his letters to her go unanswered. As months go by, he is concerned for her safety in the war and launches an on-base search for her as he contacts embassies, consulates, and a US senator, as well as a chaplain still in Vietnam.
“When this search through established channels fails to locate her, she is considered officially missing somewhere in Vietnam. Remembering his promise, he begins preparation to return to Vietnam and find her to deliver on his promise to marry her. His search takes him as far south as the Mekong Delta, as far west as the Cambodian border, before crossing enemy lines in the Central Highlands, where he finally finds her.
“His only problem now is, he has to fight to get her back. She has been promised to another man in an arranged marriage. Worse than this, he has discovered her father as part of the Viet Cong. His resistance to let her go leads to a confrontation between himself and the enemy.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Stephen J. Spencer’s enthralling tale will transport readers with each turn of the page, as they witness just how powerful one love can be to withstand the distance of both space and time. Expertly paced and deeply personal, “The Great Goodbye” is a powerful and stirring tale that will keep readers spellbound, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Great Goodbye” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally.
