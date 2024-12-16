Author Stephen J. Spencer’s New Book "The Great Goodbye" is a Compelling Novel That Follows One Man’s Search for His Former Love He Was Forced to Leave Behind in Vietnam

Recent release “The Great Goodbye” from Newman Springs Publishing author Stephen J. Spencer is a riveting tale of one man’s quest to find a beautiful Vietnamese woman he fell in love with while serving in the US Army during the Vietnam War. But when he discovers her family’s ties to the enemy, his unwillingness to let her go causes a dangerous conflict.