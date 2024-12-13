Tijuana Fulford’s New Book, “My Fabricated Truth: The Time I Was Daddy's Little Girl,” Explores the Impact of Hidden Truths and the Consequences of Living a Lie
Mastic Beach, NY, December 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Tijuana Fulford, a community leader, certified life coach, and the founder and executive director of The Butterfly Effect Project, a girl’s empowerment and mentoring organization, has completed her most recent book, “My Fabricated Truth: The Time I Was Daddy's Little Girl”: a compelling narrative that dives into the heart of family secrets and the struggle to reconcile personal identity with societal expectations.
Raised in Riverhead, New York, author Tijuana Fulford is a role model to over six hundred youth across the East End of Long Island, as well as a loving mother to her son and two daughters, as well as a devoted wife and best friend to her husband, Troy. In her limited free time, Fulford can often be found buried in a history book, coddling her beloved Maltese Gina, traveling to warm climates with Troy, worshiping at the First Baptist Church of Riverhead, or creating memories with her beloved godson Cameron.
“Every family has secrets, right?” writes Fulford. “What happens when your secrets could change the outcome of lives? Tiesha, a popular student with the perfect family and the perfect boyfriend, is preparing for her sweet sixteenth birthday party. This party will be the highlight of the summer. As Tiesha is planning her party, she is forced to answer some questions about herself. The question is, when is living your truth worth it? But who even knows what the truth is anymore when you have practiced the lie perfectly?”
Published by Fulton Books, Tijuana Fulford’s book captures the essence of living in the shadow of secrets and the courage required to face uncomfortable truths. Expertly paced and character-driven, “My Fabricated Truth” is sure to keep the pages turning with shocking twists that will have readers on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “My Fabricated Truth: The Time I Was Daddy's Little Girl” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
