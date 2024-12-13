Arlie Jerome’s New Book, "MAX the Husky," is a Captivating Story That Follows the Adventures of a Husky Who Learns All About Pulling Dog Sleds with a Team
New York, NY, December 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Arlie Jerome has completed his most recent book, “MAX the Husky”: a charming tale that follows Max, a kindhearted husky who is intrigued by dog sleds, and becomes part of a sled pulling team just like his breed was meant to do.
Author Arlie Jerome started his career as a field service technician and after more than thirty-five years retired as a senior project manager. He has always had a love of dogs and has had many different breeds. Over the years, Arlie learned that each breed learns differently while being trained, as each job requires a different skill set. His stories tell of what each breed was originally bred for.
In “MAX the Husky,” readers are introduced to Max, a lovable husky with a great love of the winter season. But above all, Max is enamored by dog sleds, and curious about what it would be like to pull one with a team. After timidly approaching a musher named Sarah, Max’s brand-new life begins as he begins pulling dog sleds with his new family.
Arlie shares, “‘MAX the Husky’ is an inspirational story about a curious and adventurous Siberian husky that learns about dog sleds and the importance of working as a team member.”
Published by Fulton Books, Arlie Jerome’s book is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages as they discover the wonders of dog sled pulling, and how both mushers and their dogs work in tandem to achieve their goals. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Arlie’s story to life, “MAX the Husky” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this engaging tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “MAX the Husky” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
