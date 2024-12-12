Author Robby Barbarian’s New Book, "The Day Red Hen Crowed," Centers Around a Sly Fox and a Devious Weasel, Who Each Attempt to Break Into a Farm for Nefarious Reasons

Recent release “The Day Red Hen Crowed” from Page Publishing author Robby Barbarian is a riveting story that follows a sly fox and a wicked weasel, who make a daring bet to infiltrate a nearby farm for a feat. Rooted in Barbarian's own childhood experiences on a bustling farm in Scotland Neck, North Carolina, this engaging children's story is sure to captivate readers of all ages.