Author Robby Barbarian’s New Book, "The Day Red Hen Crowed," Centers Around a Sly Fox and a Devious Weasel, Who Each Attempt to Break Into a Farm for Nefarious Reasons
Recent release “The Day Red Hen Crowed” from Page Publishing author Robby Barbarian is a riveting story that follows a sly fox and a wicked weasel, who make a daring bet to infiltrate a nearby farm for a feat. Rooted in Barbarian's own childhood experiences on a bustling farm in Scotland Neck, North Carolina, this engaging children's story is sure to captivate readers of all ages.
New York, NY, December 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Robby Barbarian, a veteran of the Marine Corps as well as a loving husband and father of two sons, has completed his new book, “The Day Red Hen Crowed”: a compelling tale set against the backdrop of a lively farm that follows two mischievous animals who each hatch a plan in order to win a bet and make a delicious meal out of the chicken living there.
In "The Day Red Hen Crowed," readers are introduced to Slippery Fox and Wicked Weasel, who make a friendly competition to see who can finally steal Red Hen from the local farm. Despite Fox’s confidence that he will win, Wicked Weasel thinks up a cunning plan that just might net him the victory and force Slippery Fox to leave the farm forever.
Published by Page Publishing, Robby Barbarian’s riveting tale is inspired by the author’s own upbringing on a rural farm in Scotland Neck, North Carolina, where he was exposed to every farm animal and fishing pond in the area and learned the value of a day’s work as well as a good education. With colorful and vibrant illustrations to help bring Barbarian’s tale to life, “The Day Red Hen Crowed” is sure to leave readers of all ages spellbound and become an instant classic in every family’s library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Day Red Hen Crowed” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
In "The Day Red Hen Crowed," readers are introduced to Slippery Fox and Wicked Weasel, who make a friendly competition to see who can finally steal Red Hen from the local farm. Despite Fox’s confidence that he will win, Wicked Weasel thinks up a cunning plan that just might net him the victory and force Slippery Fox to leave the farm forever.
Published by Page Publishing, Robby Barbarian’s riveting tale is inspired by the author’s own upbringing on a rural farm in Scotland Neck, North Carolina, where he was exposed to every farm animal and fishing pond in the area and learned the value of a day’s work as well as a good education. With colorful and vibrant illustrations to help bring Barbarian’s tale to life, “The Day Red Hen Crowed” is sure to leave readers of all ages spellbound and become an instant classic in every family’s library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Day Red Hen Crowed” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories