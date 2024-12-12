Author Paul O. Scott’s New Book “Trouble Ain't Nothin' But a Word: Conquering Fear” Follows the Author’s Journey from Chicago’s Streets to the Upper Echelons of Politics

Recent release “Trouble Ain't Nothin' But a Word: Conquering Fear” from Page Publishing author Paul O. Scott is a poignant and compelling memoir that documents the author’s rise from fighting in the streets to the political arena of Chicago and California. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, Scott’s story is a powerful tale of overcoming the odds and never giving up in the face of adversity.