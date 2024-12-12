Author Paul O. Scott’s New Book “Trouble Ain't Nothin' But a Word: Conquering Fear” Follows the Author’s Journey from Chicago’s Streets to the Upper Echelons of Politics
Recent release “Trouble Ain't Nothin' But a Word: Conquering Fear” from Page Publishing author Paul O. Scott is a poignant and compelling memoir that documents the author’s rise from fighting in the streets to the political arena of Chicago and California. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, Scott’s story is a powerful tale of overcoming the odds and never giving up in the face of adversity.
Palmdale, CA, December 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Paul O. Scott, who has become recognized politically for his success in consulting and managing campaigns throughout his career, has completed his new book, “Trouble Ain't Nothin' But a Word: Conquering Fear”: a captivating true account of the author’s rise from humble beginnings to a life of success in politics, all while overcoming countless challenges and obstacles along the way.
“My memoir begins with a massive heart attack that leaves me in a vegetative state with no possibility of recovery, according to my doctors,” writes Scott. “What the doctors didn’t know about me was I neither counted anyone in nor counted anyone out—especially me.
“I lived my life overcoming multitudinous challenges, living by the adage ‘All I need is a tiny chance, and I’ll make it work.’ My story is delivered from a 5’4’’ frame, being constantly told ‘I can’t’ or 'you won’t.’ I was a make-believe Christian with the gift of gab and full of crime.
“This memoir shines a light on alcoholism, drug abuse, physical abuse, ever-present crime, and consistently circumventing all challenges.”
Published by Page Publishing, Paul O. Scott’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow the author’s life, discovering how he overcome insurmountable odds to achieve his goals and ultimate successes. Thought-provoking and emotionally stirring, “Trouble Ain't Nothin' But a Word: Conquering Fear” serves as a beacon of hope for those facing their own individual struggles, helping them to see that there is always a path to forge ahead no matter the odds.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Trouble Ain't Nothin' But a Word: Conquering Fear” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
