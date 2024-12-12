Author William C. Burk’s New Book, "The Memoir of a Cold War Communicator," is a Stirring Autobiography That Offers Readers a Front-Row Seat to History
Recent release “The Memoir of a Cold War Communicator” from Page Publishing author William C. Burk is a poignant autobiography that takes readers into the life of a Vietnam veteran.
Fernandina Beach, FL, December 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- This book is William C. Burk’s autobiography. He was one of four poor farm kids born and raised twelve miles from a small town in Delaware in the boondocks. He was just an average, normal farm boy—no academic genius or stellar athlete. So what gives him the audacity to think he should write an autobiography? As a youngster, his grandfather taught him to be a reader. As a result of becoming a bookworm, he became hooked on history and geography. There were faraway places that he thought he would love to visit. These dreams resulted in a four-year career as a Navy radioman that included a secret clearance and, after that, a twenty-seven-year career as a CIA communications expert with a top-secret crypto clearance. He served as a communicator under eight presidents from Kennedy to Clinton. He not only saw history happen and written; at times, he was part of that history. That is why this book has been written from the “worker bee’s” point of view and as a front-row seat to history.
He graduated high school June in 1961 and joined the Navy in July 1961.
After boot camp and radio school, he joined the fleet with orders to the Naval Air Facility in Naha, Okinawa, in July 1962, where he spent an eighteen-month tour. He left Okinawa in February 1964 with orders to join the USS Vancouver (LPD 2), which was home-ported at San Diego. He served on the Vancouver for eighteen months, which included an eight-month Westpac cruise. During this cruise, with other ships from Amphibious Squadron One, the first battalions of combat Marines landed in Vietnam. They returned to San Diego in June. He was discharged from the Navy in July 1965 as a Radioman Second Class.
In 1966, he joined the CIA as a Communications Technician-Radio, which became a twenty-seven-year career. Retirement in July 1993 concluded thirty-one years in the Navy/CIA communications, a world of secrecy and intelligence.
Published by Page Publishing, William C. Burk’s immersive autobiography highlights the author’s personal experiences in the war as a Communications Technician-Radio.
Readers who wish to experience this descriptive work can purchase “The Memoir of a Cold War Communicator” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
He graduated high school June in 1961 and joined the Navy in July 1961.
After boot camp and radio school, he joined the fleet with orders to the Naval Air Facility in Naha, Okinawa, in July 1962, where he spent an eighteen-month tour. He left Okinawa in February 1964 with orders to join the USS Vancouver (LPD 2), which was home-ported at San Diego. He served on the Vancouver for eighteen months, which included an eight-month Westpac cruise. During this cruise, with other ships from Amphibious Squadron One, the first battalions of combat Marines landed in Vietnam. They returned to San Diego in June. He was discharged from the Navy in July 1965 as a Radioman Second Class.
In 1966, he joined the CIA as a Communications Technician-Radio, which became a twenty-seven-year career. Retirement in July 1993 concluded thirty-one years in the Navy/CIA communications, a world of secrecy and intelligence.
Published by Page Publishing, William C. Burk’s immersive autobiography highlights the author’s personal experiences in the war as a Communications Technician-Radio.
Readers who wish to experience this descriptive work can purchase “The Memoir of a Cold War Communicator” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories