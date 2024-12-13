Author Ralph E. Karanian’s New Book, "Discovering Our Six Simple Truths and Their Rich Promise of Happiness, Peace, and a Life of Consequence," is a Guide to Fulfillment
Recent release “Discovering Our Six Simple Truths and Their Rich Promise of Happiness, Peace, and a Life of Consequence” from Page Publishing author Ralph E. Karanian is a comprehensive and thought-provoking guide aimed at encouraging readers to embark on a journey of personal transformation and life-long fulfillment.
Wethersfield, CT, December 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ralph E. Karanian has completed his new book, “Discovering Our Six Simple Truths and Their Rich Promise of Happiness, Peace, and a Life of Consequence”: a groundbreaking work that presents the tools and knowledge for readers to create a life filled with purpose, happiness, and peace.
“Whether you're a recently minted graduate seeking advantage in the long game of life or you're further along in your journey and questioning whether you're best applying yourself to desired outcomes, my book likely contains your answer,” writes Karanian. “In it I detail a simple self-management discipline structured around six common truths. Adhere to a personalized adaptation of them, and you'll ultimately enjoy their rich promise of happiness, peace, and a life of consequence far more easily and sooner than me!
“Indeed, mine is an uplifting story of personal triumph, about how, after a frustrating period of confidence-robbing self-doubt, I regained my footing with this simple self-management hack which--among other things--memorialized precisely what success looked like for me. And now, after benefiting for the better part of my adult life from the self-management process I cobbled together, I'm ready to share its recipe.
“I'll open up in greater depth about what motivated my search for and eventual identification of our six simple truths, give my take on what I view as a more-complete form of success, and identify and define each of the truths. Each truth is presented along with a small collection of my formative defining (and reinforcing) experiences, recounted in forty-one short, historically accurate stories. It's through these stories that I show how my six simple truths crystalized for me so that you might also be moved (and equipped) to mine the lessons of your own formative experiences. From those lessons, and with my coaching, you too will be able to easily craft and realign with your very own custom-tailored truths. I'll show you how.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ralph E. Karanian’s thought-provoking book is easily accessible, ensuring that readers from all walks of life can integrate his teachings into their daily routine. Through strategic intention and daily affirmations, “Discovering Our Six Simple Truths and Their Rich Promise of Happiness, Peace, and a Life of Consequence” is not only an educational resource but also an inspiring call to action for readers seeking clarity and purpose.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Discovering Our Six Simple Truths and Their Rich Promise of Happiness, Peace, and a Life of Consequence” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Whether you're a recently minted graduate seeking advantage in the long game of life or you're further along in your journey and questioning whether you're best applying yourself to desired outcomes, my book likely contains your answer,” writes Karanian. “In it I detail a simple self-management discipline structured around six common truths. Adhere to a personalized adaptation of them, and you'll ultimately enjoy their rich promise of happiness, peace, and a life of consequence far more easily and sooner than me!
“Indeed, mine is an uplifting story of personal triumph, about how, after a frustrating period of confidence-robbing self-doubt, I regained my footing with this simple self-management hack which--among other things--memorialized precisely what success looked like for me. And now, after benefiting for the better part of my adult life from the self-management process I cobbled together, I'm ready to share its recipe.
“I'll open up in greater depth about what motivated my search for and eventual identification of our six simple truths, give my take on what I view as a more-complete form of success, and identify and define each of the truths. Each truth is presented along with a small collection of my formative defining (and reinforcing) experiences, recounted in forty-one short, historically accurate stories. It's through these stories that I show how my six simple truths crystalized for me so that you might also be moved (and equipped) to mine the lessons of your own formative experiences. From those lessons, and with my coaching, you too will be able to easily craft and realign with your very own custom-tailored truths. I'll show you how.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ralph E. Karanian’s thought-provoking book is easily accessible, ensuring that readers from all walks of life can integrate his teachings into their daily routine. Through strategic intention and daily affirmations, “Discovering Our Six Simple Truths and Their Rich Promise of Happiness, Peace, and a Life of Consequence” is not only an educational resource but also an inspiring call to action for readers seeking clarity and purpose.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Discovering Our Six Simple Truths and Their Rich Promise of Happiness, Peace, and a Life of Consequence” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories