Author Claudia Entwisle’s New Book, "Dreyfus the Dragonfly," is an Encouraging Children’s Story with a Valuable Lesson for Readers of All Ages
Recent release “Dreyfus the Dragonfly” from Page Publishing author Claudia Entwisle is a meaningful children’s story that teaches the message that everyone is important no matter the challenges they face.
Blairsville, GA, December 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Claudia Entwisle, who has a gift for storytelling, has completed her new book, “Dreyfus the Dragonfly”: an enchanting children’s story with an important message about inclusion.
Author Claudia Entwisle made up stories for her two children when they could barely walk, but they listened intently to their mom’s stories.
Entwisle writes, “Suddenly, Dreyfus’s sisters came flying by and saw the two brothers. They wanted to know what the fuss was all about. Dreyfus told them he needed more time to be able to fly like them. One of the sisters, named Meadow, said she wanted to see him fly. One more time, the brothers took off flying, and Dreyfus could not go as high as his brother.”
Published by Page Publishing, Claudia Entwisle’s engaging tale features stunning illustrations that transport young readers and listeners into the magical world of the story.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Dreyfus the Dragonfly” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Claudia Entwisle made up stories for her two children when they could barely walk, but they listened intently to their mom’s stories.
Entwisle writes, “Suddenly, Dreyfus’s sisters came flying by and saw the two brothers. They wanted to know what the fuss was all about. Dreyfus told them he needed more time to be able to fly like them. One of the sisters, named Meadow, said she wanted to see him fly. One more time, the brothers took off flying, and Dreyfus could not go as high as his brother.”
Published by Page Publishing, Claudia Entwisle’s engaging tale features stunning illustrations that transport young readers and listeners into the magical world of the story.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Dreyfus the Dragonfly” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories