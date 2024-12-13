Author Yvette’s New Book, "Everyday Elevation: A Daily Dose of Inspiration to Set Yourself Free," is a Poignant Collection of Daily Inspirational Reflections

Recent release “Everyday Elevation: A Daily Dose of Inspiration to Set Yourself Free” from Page Publishing author Yvette is a captivating series of daily ruminations and messages that offer readers a chance to look inward and find inspiration. Spanning the length of a year, each daily entry will uplift spirits while offering readers a new perspective of the world around them.