Author Mariah Barga’s New Book, "Pepper Learns Her Colors," is a Charming Story That Follows an Inquisitive Dog Named Pepper Who Spends a Day Learning All About Colors
Recent release “Pepper Learns Her Colors” from Page Publishing author Mariah Barga is a delightful story that follows Pepper, a curious dog who sets off on an exciting journey of discovery and adventure. As Pepper explores her home while her owners are away, she learns all about the vibrant colors around her.
New Weston, OH, December 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mariah Barga, who hails from the small town of North Star, Ohio, and has always loved reading, has completed her new book, “Pepper Learns Her Colors”: a riveting story that invites readers of all ages to follow along on an adventurous dog’s quest to learn about the colors and hues that fill her world.
“Pepper is always learning!” writes Mariah. “Pepper loves to explore her house when her owners are gone. She is excited to learn about her colors today!”
Published by Page Publishing, Mariah Barga’s adorable tale is designed to be both educational and entertaining, making it perfect for read-aloud sessions at home or in the classroom. With its engaging storyline and colorful illustrations, “Pepper Learns Her Colors” promises to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this vibrant story again and again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Pepper Learns Her Colors” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Pepper is always learning!” writes Mariah. “Pepper loves to explore her house when her owners are gone. She is excited to learn about her colors today!”
Published by Page Publishing, Mariah Barga’s adorable tale is designed to be both educational and entertaining, making it perfect for read-aloud sessions at home or in the classroom. With its engaging storyline and colorful illustrations, “Pepper Learns Her Colors” promises to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this vibrant story again and again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Pepper Learns Her Colors” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories