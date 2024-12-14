Crosstown Ventures Welcomes Rob Pulliam as Partner and Chief Financial Officer to Drive Growth and Value Creation
Columbus, IN, December 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Crosstown Ventures, LLC (“Crosstown”), a Columbus-based investment firm, is proud to announce the addition of Rob Pulliam as Partner and Chief Financial Officer. Pulliam joins Crosstown with an extensive background in financial leadership, bringing decades of experience as a Chief Financial Officer for private equity platforms and a proven track record of driving value creation and growth.
As Partner and Chief Financial Officer, Pulliam will oversee Crosstown’s investment portfolio and play a critical role in expanding the firm’s platform investments. His responsibilities will include strategic oversight of investment performance, fostering operational efficiency, and guiding the growth and development of Crosstown’s platform companies to achieve their full potential.
“We are thrilled to welcome Rob Pulliam to the Crosstown team,” said Nick Likens, CEO of Crosstown Ventures, LLC. “Rob’s expertise in financial strategy and his dedication to fostering growth will be instrumental as we continue to expand our platform investments. His leadership aligns perfectly with Crosstown’s mission to drive value for our portfolio companies and achieve sustained success.”
Pulliam’s addition to the team marks a significant step forward in Crosstown’s ongoing efforts to partner with and elevate businesses that prioritize operational excellence and client service. With his guidance, the firm is positioned to explore new opportunities and enhance its ability to provide meaningful impact across its portfolio.
“I am honored to join Crosstown and look forward to contributing to our growth and success. I am committed to driving financial excellence and supporting Crosstown’s strategic goals,” said Pulliam.
For more about Crosstown Ventures and its investments, visit crosstownventures.com.
Nick Likens
812-565-8233
crosstownventures.com
