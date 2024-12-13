Author Lynn Mitchell’s New Book, "The Final Goodbye: Her Story," is a Poignant Novel of One Woman’s Whirlwind Romance That Turns Into Devastation and Confusion
Recent release “The Final Goodbye: Her Story” from Page Publishing author Lynn Mitchell is a riveting tale that follows Samantha who, after finalizing her divorce, finds herself falling for a handsome Italian stranger in a passionate romance. But after he cuts off communication out of the blue, her life begins to spiral as she wonders if he will ever return to her.
Naples, FL, December 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lynn Mitchell, a banker by trade who currently resides in Naples, Florida, with her husband and their two dachshunds, has completed her new book, “The Final Goodbye: Her Story”: a compelling story that follows the life of a recent divorcee who falls head over heels for a mysterious stranger, only to find herself stranded and confused when he no longer returns her messages and completely ghosts her.
“Recently divorced, Samantha is looking forward to being single again and her long-anticipated summer vacation,” writes Mitchell. “Little did she know how one slow dance on a Saturday night with a handsome foreign stranger would change her life forever. She speaks English, he speaks Italian, but somehow the language barrier disappears as they embark on a whirlwind summer romance that grows into a passion neither had experienced before. But his home is in Italy along with his daughter, and her life is in Connecticut. How can they possibly make it work when they can’t stand to be apart?
“Her life becomes an emotional roller coaster as they seek out ways to keep the fire burning…until one day he goes silent. Sam is devastated but convinced there are circumstances beyond his control that one day will be explained. She clings to the gold necklace and charm he had designed for her in Italy, keeping it close to her heart. She defends him to friends and family because she knows that his love for her is real, his words were real, and she is certain he will come back to her to rekindle the embers that are still flickering in her heart.”
Published by Page Publishing, Lynn Mitchell’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Samantha’s journey to discover where her lover has gone and why he ended such a passionate relationship so unceremoniously. Emotionally stirring and character-driven, “The Final Goodbye: Her Story” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers, leaving them spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this profound work can purchase “The Final Goodbye: Her Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
