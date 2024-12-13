Author Lynn Mitchell’s New Book, "The Final Goodbye: Her Story," is a Poignant Novel of One Woman’s Whirlwind Romance That Turns Into Devastation and Confusion

Recent release “The Final Goodbye: Her Story” from Page Publishing author Lynn Mitchell is a riveting tale that follows Samantha who, after finalizing her divorce, finds herself falling for a handsome Italian stranger in a passionate romance. But after he cuts off communication out of the blue, her life begins to spiral as she wonders if he will ever return to her.