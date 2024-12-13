Author Miriam Perez’s New Book, "The Hidden Beauties of Batongola Island," Takes Readers on a Magical Journey Through a Mythical Island of Wonder and Whimsy
Recent release “The Hidden Beauties of Batongola Island” from Page Publishing author Miriam Perez presents an enchanting adventure through a mythical island, guided by the charming Eska Pade. This captivating story explores the island’s diverse landscapes and introduces its unique inhabitants, offering a journey of imagination and discovery for readers of all ages.
Tampa, FL, December 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Miriam Perez, who was born into a military family and settled in the Ohio countryside, has completed her new book, “The Hidden Beauties of Batongola Island”: a riveting new work that takes readers on a magical tour of the mythical Batongola Island, showcasing its breathtaking landscapes and the extraordinary beings that inhabit it.
Perez begins her tale, “Hello, my name is Eska Pade. Welcome to Batonghola Island. I will be your guide. I would love to introduce you to all my dear friends who live on the island, a place you’ve never imagined existed. My friends would love to meet you. So let’s go ahead and get started. First, let’s meet the ones who live on the land.”
Published by Page Publishing, Miriam Perez’s enthralling tale weaves together vibrant descriptions and imaginative elements, creating a vivid tapestry that brings Batongola Island to life. Accompanied by colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Perez’s work to life, “The Hidden Beauties of Batongola Island” offers a brilliant celebration of fantasy and exploration, making it a delightful addition to any bookshelf.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Hidden Beauties of Batongola Island” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
