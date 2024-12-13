Author Miriam Perez’s New Book, "The Hidden Beauties of Batongola Island," Takes Readers on a Magical Journey Through a Mythical Island of Wonder and Whimsy

Recent release “The Hidden Beauties of Batongola Island” from Page Publishing author Miriam Perez presents an enchanting adventure through a mythical island, guided by the charming Eska Pade. This captivating story explores the island’s diverse landscapes and introduces its unique inhabitants, offering a journey of imagination and discovery for readers of all ages.