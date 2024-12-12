Author Hannah Rule’s New Book, “Let's Do Lunch: Love Defined by a Lifetime of Action,” is a Moving Tribute to the Author’s Father and His Lifetime of Love
Recent release “Let's Do Lunch: Love Defined by a Lifetime of Action” from Covenant Books author Hannah Rule is a poignant tribute to the author’s father, Reverend David August Paul, whose ministry was built on simple acts of love. Through personal stories and reflections, Hannah shows how love is not just a sentiment, but an action that can change the world when lived out in everyday moments.
Macon, GA, December 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Hannah Rule, an ordained associate licensed professional counselor working as a therapist at Lighthouse for Families, has completed her new book, “Let's Do Lunch: Love Defined by a Lifetime of Action”: a stirring and compelling read that pays tribute to the author’s father and his lifetime devotion to his ministry and leading through love to exemplify Christ’s teachings.
After hearing her calling from God, author Hanna Rule made a career change from a forensic chemist to begin the long journey of vocation discovery. Hannah received her Master of Divinity from McAfee Theological Seminary of Mercer University in 2020, was ordained in 2021, and finally received her master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling from Fort Valley State University in 2023. Being inspired by her father’s lifelong ministry, cut short at the age of fifty-two in 2010, Hannah began the work of becoming Love. Currently, she resides in Georgia with her husband, Patrick.
“I have been a witness to someone embodying the love, grace, and kindness of Jesus in a way that did not just tell people how to live but presented this truth with their very life,” writes Hannah. “The person I have in mind happens to be my father, Reverend David August Paul. As he loved so many people, he will be referred to by many different names: Dave, Reverend, Mr. Paul, David, DAP, Dad, dear, and sir. He was a reverend, a best friend, a coworker, a father, a husband, a son, a brother, a counselor, a father figure, a pastor, and a probation officer. But my father’s true identity was becoming Love with every step, every word, and every person he met, becoming an invitation to live life through the action of love.”
The author continues, “I get to show the world, or maybe just my laptop, just what love looks like. At times he may seem too good to be true while other times his missteps may bring the feeling of embarrassment, but weaved all throughout this story will be love. Love was the theme of his life because it was lived through his actions.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Hannah Rule’s new book invites readers to reconsider how they define love through anecdotes and heartfelt stories of the author’s father and his lifelong work. In a world often divided by differences and distractions, “Let’s Do Lunch” offers a powerful reminder that love, when lived out in action, can heal, restore, and build bridges in unexpected ways.
Readers can purchase “Let's Do Lunch: Love Defined by a Lifetime of Action” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
