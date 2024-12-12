Author Hannah Rule’s New Book, “Let's Do Lunch: Love Defined by a Lifetime of Action,” is a Moving Tribute to the Author’s Father and His Lifetime of Love

Recent release “Let's Do Lunch: Love Defined by a Lifetime of Action” from Covenant Books author Hannah Rule is a poignant tribute to the author’s father, Reverend David August Paul, whose ministry was built on simple acts of love. Through personal stories and reflections, Hannah shows how love is not just a sentiment, but an action that can change the world when lived out in everyday moments.