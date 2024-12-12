Author Diana Giuro’s New Book, "Who Am I?" is a Charming Tale of a Mother Who Helps Her Daughter Discover Her Identity and Who She is Through the Word of God

Recent release “Who Am I?” from Covenant Books author Diana Giuro is a delightful and heartfelt story of a young girl who asks her mother who she is before bed one night. With the help of the Bible, the young girl’s mother helps her discover her identity in the eyes of the Lord through an imaginative journey.