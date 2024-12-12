Author Diana Giuro’s New Book, "Who Am I?" is a Charming Tale of a Mother Who Helps Her Daughter Discover Her Identity and Who She is Through the Word of God
Recent release “Who Am I?” from Covenant Books author Diana Giuro is a delightful and heartfelt story of a young girl who asks her mother who she is before bed one night. With the help of the Bible, the young girl’s mother helps her discover her identity in the eyes of the Lord through an imaginative journey.
Lancaster, SC, December 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Diana Giuro, a wife, mother, and friend who enjoys spending time outdoors in nature in her home state of North Carolina, has completed her new book, “Who Am I?”: a compelling and engaging story of a young girl who, with the help of her mother, sees herself in a new light through the Word of God.
“A child asks her mother who she is. The mother then takes her through a whimsical journey of explaining and teaching her daughter about her identity,” writes Giuro. “Each page will help you where to find the truths of your identity in the Bible. Identity can be a very terrifying thing in our culture. But when we go to the Word of God, we leave with fullness and understanding.
“Read this book with your child and work on having them speak aloud who and whose they are! Have them affirm who they are aloud so that their heart and brain hear what the Holy Spirit in them is saying. Daily affirmations are where identity gets solidified. Praying this book helps you easily speak truths in your home.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Diana Giuro’s new book will transport readers on a captivating journey to discover who they truly are in God’s eyes. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Diana’s story to life, “Who Am I?” is sure to speak truth into the hearts of both children and adults alike.
Readers can purchase “Who Am I?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
