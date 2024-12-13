Author Susan Edinger’s New Book, "Freedom Friends," is a Captivating Story of a Young Girl Who Helps Her Family Protect Runaway Slaves During the 1800s
Recent release “Freedom Friends” from Covenant Books author Susan Edinger is a heartfelt and engaging story for young readers that centers around Anna Clarinda, who discovers her family is harboring runaway slaves. Eager to help keep them safe, Anna does all she can in order to lead them to freedom.
Millersburg, OH, December 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Susan Edinger, a retired elementary school teacher who lives in Millersburg, Ohio, with her husband, Joe, their two dogs, one cat, and a flock of chickens, has completed her new book, “Freedom Friends”: a poignant story of a young girl who does all she can to help the slaves her family is protecting in secret.
“Anna Clarinda makes a surprise discovery when she overhears voices coming from the downstairs summer kitchen,” writes Edinger. “Was a bow tie quilt used as a signal to runaway slaves? How can she help the runaways escape to freedom? Based on a true story in Westerville, Ohio.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Susan Edinger’s new book will transport readers back in time to the nineteenth century, inviting them to discover the different ways that safehouses marked themselves for slaves running towards freedom along the Underground Railroad.
With vibrant artwork by illustrator Claudia Gadotti, a native of Trento, Italy who has been illustrating children’s books for over twenty years, is sure to capture the hearts of young readers, making this a valuable tool for teaching all about the dangerous path to freedom many slaves once walked in America, and those who bravely helped them along the way.
Readers can purchase “Freedom Friends” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
