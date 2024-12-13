Author Susan Edinger’s New Book, "Freedom Friends," is a Captivating Story of a Young Girl Who Helps Her Family Protect Runaway Slaves During the 1800s

Recent release “Freedom Friends” from Covenant Books author Susan Edinger is a heartfelt and engaging story for young readers that centers around Anna Clarinda, who discovers her family is harboring runaway slaves. Eager to help keep them safe, Anna does all she can in order to lead them to freedom.