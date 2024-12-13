Author Paula Wagoner’s New Book, "Ella's Eye Trouble," Centers Around Identical Twins Ella and Emma, Who Soon Discover a Glaring Difference Despite Their Similarities
Recent release “Ella's Eye Trouble” from Covenant Books author Paula Wagoner is a charming story that follows identical twins Ella and Emma, who are alike in every way except for their eyesight. When Emma notices Ella can’t see colors the same way she can, they visit the doctor to discover what’s wrong with Ella’s eyes and what can be done to fix it.
Ennice, NC, December 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Paula Wagoner, who holds over thirty years of combined experience as a classroom teacher and instructional coach in Alleghany County Schools, has completed her new book, “Ella's Eye Trouble”: an engaging tale that follows identical twins who discover a very important difference between each other when a doctor confirms one of them is colorblind.
Throughout her career, author Paula Wagoner has worked with children in many different capacities. She earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, a master’s degree in early childhood education, and obtained National Board certification to teach four- to eight-year-olds. The author is now a retired teacher and lives in Sparta, North Carolina, where she enjoys spending time with her husband, two adult children, her mom, and friends. Her work has been highlighted in Appalachian State University publications.
“Twins are commonly known for sharing appearances, but they don’t always share the same traits,” writes Wagoner. “In this story, twins Emma and Ella discover that even though they look exactly alike, Emma discovers a major difference. They each see the world differently. Emma starts to notice that Ella doesn’t see colors in the same way that she does. After a visit to the eye doctor and having eye exams, they discover that Ella is colorblind. Eventually Ella gets special glasses to help her as she then begins to see the world in a whole new light.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Paula Wagoner’s new book is a delightful tale that offers young readers a unique look at what colorblindness is, how it can affect someone’s daily life, and the tools available to help correct one’s vision. With colorful artwork to help bring Wagoner’s tale to life, “Ella’s Eye Trouble” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers of all ages, helping them to discover that people can see the world in different ways, even when they look exactly alike.
Readers can purchase “Ella's Eye Trouble” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
