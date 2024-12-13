Author Paula Wagoner’s New Book, "Ella's Eye Trouble," Centers Around Identical Twins Ella and Emma, Who Soon Discover a Glaring Difference Despite Their Similarities

Recent release “Ella's Eye Trouble” from Covenant Books author Paula Wagoner is a charming story that follows identical twins Ella and Emma, who are alike in every way except for their eyesight. When Emma notices Ella can’t see colors the same way she can, they visit the doctor to discover what’s wrong with Ella’s eyes and what can be done to fix it.