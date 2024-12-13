Author Brian E. Brown’s New Book, “Stages of Life: A Guided Pathway for Men Living in the Kingdom Culture,” Offers Practical Guidance for Men Navigating Life’s Challenges

Recent release “Stages of Life: A Guided Pathway for Men Living in the Kingdom Culture” from Covenant Books author Brian E. Brown is a transformative workbook that addresses the deep societal issues many men face in the absence of father figures while providing clear guidance on how to navigate life's critical phases.