Author Brian E. Brown’s New Book, “Stages of Life: A Guided Pathway for Men Living in the Kingdom Culture,” Offers Practical Guidance for Men Navigating Life’s Challenges
Recent release “Stages of Life: A Guided Pathway for Men Living in the Kingdom Culture” from Covenant Books author Brian E. Brown is a transformative workbook that addresses the deep societal issues many men face in the absence of father figures while providing clear guidance on how to navigate life's critical phases.
Bowie, MD, December 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Brian E. Brown, a certified leadership coach, mentor, teacher and trainer who is presently an ordained minister at the Shepherd’s House International Christian Church, has completed his new book, “Stages of Life: A Guided Pathway for Men Living in the Kingdom Culture”: a workbook written for men who are struggling to find their pathway to life due to absent fathers in the home and a lack of knowledge about navigating through the normal phases of life.
“In today’s society, it has become difficult for men to figure out their significance, and with the rise of single-parent households, with the mother being the dominant force in the home, due to no male presence, it can change the role of men in society and hinder their growth process while causing them to be dependent on their mothers’ care way past their normal age standard,” writes Brown. “Some men grow up in an environment where they are also unable to get guidance and support on what it means to be masculine, walking with good posture, being a leader, or a protector and to be responsible for your life. The absence of a father figure or a good male role model leaves the young man in a place, of searching for his identity. This is why ‘Stages of Life’ was written—in order to help men bring clarity to their understanding of who they are and why they were created to fulfill a purpose in life.
“The workbook will explain the three phases of life that we are presented with, but you have a choice on whether or not you will live out your life through these phases. The author then coaches you through each of the six stages by helping you evaluate the choices you make and by giving you testimonies of his own personal experiences that hindered his life from moving and the choices he made that propelled him to find his purpose in life. Understanding the stages that you go through in life is so important, and many men miss these details, which cause them to be stuck in a job or career they don’t like. This limits their exposure to other possibilities they were designed for. It then leaves them with the question, Why was I born?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Brian E. Brown’s new book will help readers find their purpose in life, guiding them down the right road to fulfill the plan God has for them. Based upon years of the author’s experience in mentoring others, “Stages of Life” is a vital tool for anyone who finds themselves lost and confused in the chaos of the modern world, offering the choice to take the right road that leads to the path of kingdom life.
Readers can purchase “Stages of Life: A Guided Pathway for Men Living in the Kingdom Culture” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“In today’s society, it has become difficult for men to figure out their significance, and with the rise of single-parent households, with the mother being the dominant force in the home, due to no male presence, it can change the role of men in society and hinder their growth process while causing them to be dependent on their mothers’ care way past their normal age standard,” writes Brown. “Some men grow up in an environment where they are also unable to get guidance and support on what it means to be masculine, walking with good posture, being a leader, or a protector and to be responsible for your life. The absence of a father figure or a good male role model leaves the young man in a place, of searching for his identity. This is why ‘Stages of Life’ was written—in order to help men bring clarity to their understanding of who they are and why they were created to fulfill a purpose in life.
“The workbook will explain the three phases of life that we are presented with, but you have a choice on whether or not you will live out your life through these phases. The author then coaches you through each of the six stages by helping you evaluate the choices you make and by giving you testimonies of his own personal experiences that hindered his life from moving and the choices he made that propelled him to find his purpose in life. Understanding the stages that you go through in life is so important, and many men miss these details, which cause them to be stuck in a job or career they don’t like. This limits their exposure to other possibilities they were designed for. It then leaves them with the question, Why was I born?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Brian E. Brown’s new book will help readers find their purpose in life, guiding them down the right road to fulfill the plan God has for them. Based upon years of the author’s experience in mentoring others, “Stages of Life” is a vital tool for anyone who finds themselves lost and confused in the chaos of the modern world, offering the choice to take the right road that leads to the path of kingdom life.
Readers can purchase “Stages of Life: A Guided Pathway for Men Living in the Kingdom Culture” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories