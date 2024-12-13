Author Jay Saunders’s New Book, "Eagle One Spider in the Sand," is a Gripping and Compelling New Thriller Where Love Meets Danger in a Race Against Time
Recent release “Eagle One Spider in the Sand” from Covenant Books author Jay Saunders follows ace reporter Sally Henderson as she uncovers a plot to ignite conflict between Israel and America. With the clock ticking on her execution, her ex-boyfriend, Air Force test pilot Aaron Simons, must steal the cutting-edge stealth aircraft, Eagle One, to save her and prevent a nuclear disaster.
Barboursville, WV, December 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jay Saunders, who enjoys collecting antiques, scuba diving, and treasure hunting, as well as spending time with his pets and reading literature classics, has completed his new book, “Eagle One Spider in the Sand”: a fast-paced novel that weaves a tale of love, danger, and geopolitical tension as a reporter discovers a nefarious plot that will lead to an imminent nuclear global meltdown.
“Ace reporter Sally Henderson discovers the story of the century, a hidden nuclear program and surprise attack against Israel and America,” writes Saunders. “Sally’s ex-boyfriend, Air Force test pilot Aaron Simons, risks his life to save her from execution at the hands of a rogue nuclear nation. Between them lies half a world of distance and a countdown to an execution that will bury everything Sally uncovered. Bridging the gap involves stealing America’s most stealthy and artificially intelligent secret aircraft, Eagle One. What’s at stake is more than just Sally’s life but the start of a nuclear war in the Middle East.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jay Saunders’s new book is a riveting tale of love, betrayal, and geopolitical intrigue that promises to keep readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Eagle One Spider in the Sand” promises to captivate readers with its complex characters, intricate plot twists, and timely themes, drawing them into a world where love and courage collide in the face of overwhelming odds.
Readers can purchase “Eagle One Spider in the Sand” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
