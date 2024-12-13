Author Jay Saunders’s New Book, "Eagle One Spider in the Sand," is a Gripping and Compelling New Thriller Where Love Meets Danger in a Race Against Time

Recent release “Eagle One Spider in the Sand” from Covenant Books author Jay Saunders follows ace reporter Sally Henderson as she uncovers a plot to ignite conflict between Israel and America. With the clock ticking on her execution, her ex-boyfriend, Air Force test pilot Aaron Simons, must steal the cutting-edge stealth aircraft, Eagle One, to save her and prevent a nuclear disaster.