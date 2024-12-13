Author Susan Newman’s New Book, "My Daddy Has a Brain Cold," is a Heartfelt Tale of a Little Girl Whose World Changes When Her Father Develops Frontotemporal Dementia

Recent release “My Daddy Has a Brain Cold” from Covenant Books author Susan Newman is a poignant tale for young readers that centers around Ariel, a little girl whose father becomes ill with frontotemporal dementia. With the help of her mother, Ariel begins to understand why her father is sick, and how to adapt to these new changes in her life and family.