Author Susan Newman’s New Book, "My Daddy Has a Brain Cold," is a Heartfelt Tale of a Little Girl Whose World Changes When Her Father Develops Frontotemporal Dementia
Recent release “My Daddy Has a Brain Cold” from Covenant Books author Susan Newman is a poignant tale for young readers that centers around Ariel, a little girl whose father becomes ill with frontotemporal dementia. With the help of her mother, Ariel begins to understand why her father is sick, and how to adapt to these new changes in her life and family.
Milton, FL, December 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Susan Newman, the wife of a Navy veteran and proud mother of three, has completed her new book, “My Daddy Has a Brain Cold”: a captivating story designed to help young readers learn about dementia, and what they can do to help their loved ones who are affected by the disease.
Author Susan Newman has lived most of her life in Florida, where she enjoys beautiful beaches, rivers, and outdoor activities with her children. On weekends you can often find her and her family baking and gardening in the wonderful Florida weather. Susan is passionate about learning from others around her and loves to work with children in her community.
“Ariel was a happy, busy seven-year-old when she noticed things changing in her home,” writes Susan. “As the only girl in the family, she felt it was her duty to find out what was going on and why her dad was beginning to change, sometimes in weird ways. She started asking questions and learned a lot about something called frontotemporal dementia and what it was doing to her once very happy family.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Susan Newman’s new book is the perfect tool to help young readers understand what dementia is, and how it can affect someone's life. With colorful artwork to help bring Susan’s story to life, “My Daddy Has a Brain Cold” is sure to resonate with anyone whose life has been impacted by dementia, offering hope and comfort despite the challenges the disease can bring.
Readers can purchase “My Daddy Has a Brain Cold” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
